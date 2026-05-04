May 04, 2026 at 10:24 AM

Editor's Review The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party now demands the settlement of the debt owed to it by the government.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party now demands the settlement of the debt owed to it by the government.

Speaking on Sunday, May 3, in Mombasa, ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati said they will not have coalition talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party if the debt has not been settled.

“The debts the government owes us as the ODM party, we are asking, please, our brothers, give us our money.

“There will be no negotiations. The irreducible minimum demand is that we get our money first before we move forward,” said Arati.

At the same time, the Kisii Governor assured ODM members that he will ensure the coalition talks with UDA are conducted fairly.

File image of Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

Arati emphasized that all issues will be discussed openly, with no hidden agendas from the UDA party.

“As the Deputy Party Leader, together with the Party Leader Oburu Oginga, we will ensure that the discussions we will have with our brothers are fair, and there will be no hiding of cards under the table. Every card must be on the table,” Arati added.

As of 2025, the National Treasury owed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party over Ksh12.6 billion from the Political Parties Fund.

In August 2025, the party threatened to pursue legal action against the National Treasury over the debt.

This comes a week after President William Ruto hosted officials from UDA and ODM parties at the State House, Nairobi.

In a statement, President Ruto disclosed that the meeting was between the UDA Steering Committee and the ODM Central Management Committee.

The Head of State noted that the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and exploring mutual areas of interest.

During the meeting, ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga and her UDA Counterpart, Governor Cecily Mbarire, were assigned new roles.

"In a key resolution, the meeting mandated the respective party chairpersons to continue structured and regular consultations across party organs," the statement read in part.

The two parties further resolved to establish a Broad-Based Management Committee.

"The two-party leaders agreed to establish a Broad-based Management Committee comprising the party leaders, selected Cabinet Secretaries, and the Majority and the Minority Leaders in Parliament."

"The Committee will be tasked with coordinating and synchronising the legislative and executive agenda of the government to ensure coherence and effective service delivery," the statement continued.

Further, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to engage in constructive dialogue, unity of purpose, and a shared vision for national development and inclusive governance.