Editor's Review The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he publicly attacked the union and its Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he publicly attacked the union and its Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, COTU described Gachagua’s remarks as unfortunate, unwarranted and publicity-seeking.

The union alleged that the former DP has embarked on a mission aimed at destabilising the national fabric, following his impeachment.

“His theatrical performances of abusing and castigating every individual and institution perceived to have any form of association with the Government of the day, will not be taken kindly by Kenyan workers,” read the statement in part.

COTU defended its role, noting that it was formed before the country gained independence and has been central to the fight for workers’ rights for over a century.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

“For his information, the trade union movement in Kenya traces its roots as far back as 1900, while many of the unions currently affiliated to COTU (K) were established from 1937 following the enactment of the Trade Union Ordinance.

“Most of these unions, that Gachagua is busy attacking today, existed long before Mr Gachagua was born,” the union said.

COTU also dismissed Gachagua’s suggestions that a rival labour umbrella body should be formed, terming the proposals as misguided and lacking understanding of how trade unions operate.

“Moreover, his calls for the formation of another umbrella body to rival COTU (K) are not only laughable but also expose his complete ignorance of trade unionism and labour organisation. We wish to inform Gachagua that trade unions are not political kiosks created overnight to satisfy wounded egos or personal vendettas,” COTU asserted.

The union emphasized that it is legally established and has deep historical roots, international recognition, and millions of workers under its affiliated unions.

Further COTU claimed that Gachagua’s attacks on the union are driven by bitterness following the successful Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

“If, indeed, Gachagua genuinely cared about workers, especially tea and coffee workers from the Mt. Kenya region whom he constantly claims to represent, he would have celebrated these gains because they directly uplift the livelihoods of thousands of families from that region and across the country,” the union added.

On Tuesday, during the launch of the Kenya Labour Market and Worker Welfare Report 2026, Gachagua accused Atwoli of acting as a broker instead of championing the rights of workers.

The DCP party leader said Atwoli should have agitated for the rights of workers during the Labour Day celebrations instead of chanting ‘two term’.

“Unfortunately, here in Kenya, most workers are on their own. We have a labour union led by a Secretary-General, a professional broker who dines with every government in power for his selfish interests.

“On 1st May 2026, when he should have agitated for the rights of Kenyan workers, he was seen dancing with oppressors, shouting ‘Tutam’. What a shame,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua also called for the formation of a new workers’ organisation to rival Atwoli's COTU.