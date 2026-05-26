Editor's Review IEBC shall engage the relevant authorities for appropriate action - Chairperson Erastus Ethekon

The Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Erastus Ethekon, has expressed concern over talks of vote manipulation in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, Ethekon noted that talks of plans to influence the electoral process through extra-legal mechanisms erode confidence in the credibility of the election.

He declared that IEBC considered the utterances unacceptable, reckless and baseless.

"The utterances, which have elicited considerable disquiet within the electoral environment, pose a risk of distorting public perception of Kenya's democratic processes," Ethekon stated.

The IEBC Chair added that the statements were intended to instil fear, mislead the public and erode confidence in the electoral system and urged Kenyans to disregard, dissociate and refrain from amplifying them.

A file photo of ballot boxes in a Kenyan election



Ethekon assured Kenyans that the Commission was independent and committed to delivering a credible election in 2027, a mandate it intends to deliver on its own, without any external influence.

"For avoidance of doubt, the duty and responsibility of conducting and supervising elections in Kenya is exclusively vested in the IEBC. This mandate is not shared with, nor can it be usurped by any individual, institution, or political actor," the statement read in part.

Furthermore, he called out the leaders responsible for making the sentiments that undermine Kenya's democracy, which is rooted in reliable, credible and verifiable elections.

The IEBC Chair condemned the utterances and stated that while it could not currently punish the politicians under the Electoral Code of Conduct as it has not yet officially declared the elections, it will pursue other avenues.

"The Electoral Code of Conduct as prescribed under Article 84 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, read together with Section 110 of the Elections Act, is not presently operational, as the IEBC is clothed with the jurisdiction under the Code during the election period.

"IEBC shall engage the relevant authorities for appropriate action. It is time political actors stopped hoodwinking the public that the election will be rigged," the statement continued.

Ethekon demanded that all leaders respect the electoral commission and called on all stakeholders to work collectively, engage constructively to reinforce and strengthen trust and confidence.

IEBC urged Kenyans to turn up and register as voters in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at Constituency offices, Huduma Centres across the country and the Customer Care Centre at Anniversary Towers, Nairobi.

The Commission further called for Kenyans to uphold the values of peace, stability and prosperity through their active participation in the electoral process.

Ethekon's statement came after a section of leaders allied to President William Ruto claimed that they would stop at nothing, including ballot stuffing, to ensure that he is elected for a second term in office.

The claims sparked debate on the validity of the upcoming elections and the influence the government had on the country's polls.