Editor's Review The family of late Job Obwaka has announced the burial programme ahead of his final send-off later this month.

The family of late Job Obwaka has announced the burial programme ahead of his final send-off later this month.

Obwaka, a director at The Nairobi Hospital, will be laid to rest in Musanda village after a series of funeral meetings and a memorial service in Nairobi.

According to the family, daily funeral meetings will be held at CITAM Valley Road on Wednesday, May 6, Thursday, May 7, Friday, May 8 and Monday, May 11 from 5:30pm.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 from 10:00am at CITAM Valley Road.

The family further said the cortège will leave Lee Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14.

His body will then be transported to Mumias, where he will be laid to rest at the family home in Musanda village on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Obwaka died on Friday, May 1, after collapsing at a residence in Milimani, Kitengela.

A postmortem examination conducted on Tuesday, May 5, has established that Nairobi Hospital director Dr. Job Obwaka died of cardiac arrest.

Family representative Joseph Ndungu said the autopsy findings confirmed the cause of death, adding that further examinations will still be carried out as investigators continue piecing together the circumstances surrounding the medic’s death.

File image of Dr Job Obwaka

According to details presented in court, Obwaka had driven from Nairobi to Kitengela on Friday afternoon in his black Mercedes-Benz.

At about 1:05 p.m., he parked at OBC Mall, where Beatrice Wangari picked him up in a Volkswagen Tiguan and drove him to her Milimani home.

The court heard that the two shared a meal before Obwaka retired to the master bedroom to rest, with Wangari joining him later and they became intimate.

Shortly afterwards, the senior doctor reportedly collapsed.

A paramedic and driver who responded found him wearing a white vest and black trousers; he was said to have had his eyes closed, a weak pulse, and critically low oxygen levels.

The two administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen before rushing him to The Nairobi Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident was reported at Kilimani Police Station at around 10 p.m. leading to Wangari's arrest.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations later searched Wangari’s home and recovered several items from the kitchen sink, including plates, a spoon, a glass, assorted medication, a blanket, a bedcover, a wet shawl, and partially consumed alcohol bottles.

During proceedings before the Kibra High Court on Monday, May 4, Wangari’s lawyer Levi Munyeri confirmed that she and Obwaka were romantically involved and said the doctor’s family was aware of the relationship.

Deputy Registrar Akinyi declined Wangari’s application for release and instead granted investigators 10 working days to continue holding her at Kilimani Police Station.