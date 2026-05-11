Editor's Review Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has faulted Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he dismissed the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has faulted Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he dismissed the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, May 10 night, Mudavadi said he was surprised by Kalonzo’s remarks.

The Prime CS noted that Kalonzo, having served as a Foreign Affairs minister, ought to understand the importance of diplomacy.

“I am hard pressed to understand him because he was a diplomat, he is a diplomat; he understands all these matters, he was one of the longest serving foreign ministers of this country.

“I am astounded that he would speak like that. Diplomacy is about engaging, and he did it for so many years. It is unfortunate that he would assume that this summit is of no consequence, “said Mudavadi.

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking during a church service in Donholm on Sunday, Kalonzo said Kenya was only picked to host the Africa Forward Summit due to divisions among Francophone countries.

“Ideally, that summit used to happen in French West Africa, but because of the global situation, the realignment and alignment in the west African coast, the French president decided to convince President William Ruto to host the summit in Nairobi,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President said there was nothing to celebrate about the summit, adding that Kenya should not pretend to be a fully democratic nation.

“There would be a presence that we are a cohesive nation, that we are democratic and a nation at peace with itself, while we know that it is far from the truth,” he added.

Kenya is set to host the Africa Forward Summit on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The summit, which will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), is expected to be attended by more than 30 African heads of state.

The Africa Forward Summit, themed Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, will be co-hosted by President William Samoei Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron arrived in the country on Sunday evening and was received by Mudavadi before meeting President Ruto at State House.