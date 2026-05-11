May 11, 2026 at 07:39 AM

Editor's Review United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is expected in Nairobi for an official visit that will include engagements at the United Nations Office at Nairobi.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is expected in Nairobi for an official visit that will include engagements at the United Nations Office at Nairobi.

In an update on Sunday, May 10, the United Nations Information Service in Nairobi said the visit will focus on the expansion of UN infrastructure in Kenya.

"On Monday, he will join the President of Kenya, William Ruto, for the inauguration of new UN offices and the groundbreaking of a new conference facility at UNON," the statement read.

The planned conference facility is expected to significantly expand the venue’s capacity while improving accessibility for delegates and visitors.

"Once complete, the conference facility will be accessible to people with disabilities and increase the seating capacity from 2000 to 9000 delegates," the statement added.

File image of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Elsewhere, this comes a month after Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mama Ida Odinga, made her maiden visit to the United Nations offices in Nairobi.

Mama Ida was accompanied by her children, Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga Junior, and Winnie Odinga to the UN complex.

The newly appointed Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP was warmly received by staff as she officially assumed office.

In a statement, Winnie said she was honoured to have escorted her mother to the UN offices on her first day.

"First day in office with Dr. Ida Odinga. Honored to have escorted her as a family to the UN offices. A proud moment grounded in service, legacy, and purpose," she stated.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party also wished Mama Ida well as she takes up her new responsibilities in UNEP.

"Well in Mama Amb. (Dr) Ida Odinga on your assumption of office at the UN Headquarters in Nairobi. We are proud of you. Go and serve our motherland with pride, honor, and dedication," the party stated.

President William Ruto nominated Mama Ida to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP on January 23, 2026.

The President forwarded Mama Ida’s nomination to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

Mama Ida appeared before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on February 20 for vetting.

The National Assembly approved Mama Ida’s appointment on February 25, 2026, after Belgut MP Nelson Koech presented the vetting report in the house.