May 11, 2026 at 10:04 AM

Editor's Review Several Presidents and heads of government have arrived in Nairobi to attend the Africa Forward Summit.

Several Presidents and heads of government have arrived in Nairobi to attend the Africa Forward Summit.

The high-level dignitaries began arriving in Kenya on the evening of Saturday, May 9.

French President Emmanuel Macron landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday, May 10 evening.

Other Presidents who have arrived in Nairobi include: Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Joseph Nyuma Boakai (Liberia), Allasane Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire), Brice Oligui Nguema (Gabon), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria).

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch and Burundi Vice President Jean Jacques Bouya have also landed in Nairobi.

File image of President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Africa Forward Summit is being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from Monday, May 11 to Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

According to the State Department for Foreign Affairs, the two-day summit will bring together over 30 Heads of State and 1500 business and economic leaders from across the continent.

"More than 30 Heads of State. Over 1,500 business and economic leaders. Seven agenda themes shaping Africa's future. One declaration that will carry Africa's priorities to the G7 at Évian in June 2026," the department said.

The Africa Forward Summit, themed Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, will be co-hosted by President William Samoei Ruto and President Macron.

It is expected to highlight Africa’s innovation capacity while advancing shared solutions built around multilateral cooperation and transformative partnerships between African nations and France.

Speaking on Sunday evening at State House, President Ruto said Kenya was honoured to host the summit.

"Kenya, the cradle of humankind, is proud to host you once again on African soil, a place where history began, and where the future is being actively shaped," he said.

On his part, Macron described the summit as a landmark moment in relations between France and African countries.

"The Africa Forward Summit will be a significant milestone in that endeavour. For the first time, France and an English-speaking African country will co-chair this event, symbolising an open and future-focused relationship," he stated.

This is the first time in history for a non-Francophone African country to host the event. Usually, the Africa- France summit is held in France or a Francophone African country.