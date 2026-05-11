Editor's Review The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a four-month closure of part of Eldoret Road in Nairobi.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a four-month closure of part of Eldoret Road in Nairobi to pave the way for construction works on a new vehicular bridge across the Nairobi River.

In a notice on Monday, May 11, KURA said the temporary closure is expected to affect motorists using the route from mid-May through mid-September 2026.

"We wish to notify the general public that section of Eldoret Road, Nairobi will be closed as from 6 AM Monday 18th May, 2026 till 6 PM Friday 18th September, 2026 (Four Months)," the agency said.

KURA said the closure is necessary to allow the contractor to proceed with infrastructure works aimed at improving connectivity across the river corridor.

"This is to allow the contractor to undertake the construction of a Vehicular Bridge across the Nairobi River. We urge motorists to use alternative routes as shown in the sketch and to follow guides by traffic police and marshals," the agency added.

File image of a section of Nairobi River

Elsewhere, this comes a day after the National Police Service (NPS) announced temporary traffic disruptions affecting major roads in Nairobi ahead of the upcoming African Forward Summit 2026.

In a notice on Saturday, May 9, NPS said traffic changes will be in effect during the summit, which is scheduled to take place from May 10 to May 12.

"To ensure public safety and the smooth management of the African Forward Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th May 2026 in Nairobi, the National Police Service hereby notifies the public of temporary traffic disruption along Mombasa Road, Langata Road, Thika Road, Limuru Road, Kiambu Road, and within the Nairobi Central Business District," the notice read.

The police further announced that additional restrictions will take effect from midnight on Monday, May 11, with several roads around the city centre set to be fully closed.

"Furthermore, the public is advised that from midnight on Monday, 11th May 2026, City Hall Way, Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue and Taifa Road will be closed to all traffic except vehicles destined for the conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre," the notice added.

The closures are expected to affect access around the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, where the summit will be held, with only authorised conference vehicles allowed through the restricted sections.

Police asked motorists to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes where possible, and cooperate with officers deployed along the affected roads.

"All motorists are urged to be patient, strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and follow the guidance of officers stationed along the affected routes. Strict action will be taken against any person found violating traffic rules," the notice concluded.