Editor's Review Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced that the proposed Ebola treatment and quarantine facility in Laikipia will serve both Kenyan and American nationals.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended the proposed establishment of an Ebola treatment and quarantine facility in Laikipia County.

Speaking on Saturday, May 31, CS Duale said the facility will serve both Kenyan and American nationals who contract Ebola.

The Health CS noted that the Laikipia facility is one of the 12 isolation and treatment centers the government is setting up as part of Ebola preparedness.

“Laikipia is among the 11 or the 12 centers we are establishing. And we are establishing in the event of an Ebola case. So, there are some facilities for treatment, facilities for quarantine, and facilities for isolation. Even the one in Laikipia has a section for quarantine.

“I am telling you, even in Congo, we have our own KDF forces. The Laikipia facility is for everybody,” said Duale.

File image of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

At the same time, CS Duale revealed that the Laikipia Ebola facility will be manned by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

According to the Health CS, KDF has a robust medical wing which is headed by a Major General.

“The facility will be manned by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). KDF has one of the most robust medical wings led by a major general, " Duale stated.

His remarks come a day after the High Court issued conservatory orders temporarily blocking the proposed establishment of a US-linked Ebola facility in Kenya.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued the orders on Friday, May 29, following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

The High Court judge barred the government from approving any Ebola quarantine facility linked to any arrangement involving the United States government or any foreign agency pending the determination of the case.

Justice Nyaundi also restrained the government from allowing the entry of any persons exposed to or infected with Ebola.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the Respondents from establishing, operationalizing, facilitating, approving or permitting the establishment and/or operation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya pursuant to any arrangement with the United States of America or any foreign government or agency pending the inter-parties hearing of this application,” the orders read in part.

Meanwhile, the US government has committed Ksh1.74 billion ($13.5 million) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call conversation on Thursday to discuss the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

In a statement, the US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said President Ruto and Rubio discussed coordinated measures to secure critical medical supplies for Kenya and to reinforce the country’s health system preparedness.

Pigott also noted that the two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and to continue leveraging the long-standing US-Kenya health partnership.