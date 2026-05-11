Editor's Review Motorists who intend to use their vehicles to seek financing from commercial banks will enjoy faster loan approvals.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has published 10 benefits of the new e-Logbooks set to be formally launched on June 10, 2026.

NTSA explained that the new e-logbook would make vehicle ownership easier, safer and more convenient.

Motor vehicle owners will enjoy instant digital issuance. Applications for the electronic document will be processed instantly, cutting off the waiting period that lasted days or even weeks.

The new digital logbooks would make the vehicle sale and transfer process free from fraud through their real-time updates and tamper-proof features.

This means that any changes in ownership would reflect instantly to avoid cases where unsuspecting buyers are duped by devious sellers who may backtrack on sales after receiving payment.

A file photo of Kenyans seeking services at NTSA offices.



According to NTSA, the new logbooks will have digital encryption that makes the document very difficult to forge, thus eliminating the risk of logbook scams.

Car owners will have easy access to their logbooks, without the burden of walking around with a physical copy to show proof of ownership.

"Access anywhere, anytime; view your e-logbook 24/7 from the NTSA TIMS portal or mobile app. No physical document needed," the Authority explained.

The e-logbooks will have QR codes, a feature that allows buyers, banks and insurers to instantly verify authenticity with a simple scan.

Motorists who intend to use their vehicles to seek financing from commercial banks will enjoy faster loan approvals thanks to the seamless bank integration feature and the direct verification of ownership status.

Other features include instant ownership transfer, cloud storage and free download of digital copies with no paid replacement.

NTSA explained that upon migrating to the e-Logbook, motorists will not have to worry about insurance payment dates as they will receive automated reminders.