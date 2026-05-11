Editor's Review Kenyan courts have imposed tough penalties on 13 individuals convicted of vandalising electricity infrastructure across the country over the past three months.

Kenyan courts have imposed tough penalties on 13 individuals convicted of vandalising electricity infrastructure across the country over the past three months.

In a statement on Monday, May 11, Kenya Power said the decisions, delivered between March and May 2026, underscore the seriousness with which courts are treating electricity-related offences.

According to the company, at the Eldoret Chief Magistrate’s Court, three men were convicted on May 6 over vandalism and theft of energy equipment.

Ernest Kemboi and Amos Swahili were each sentenced to 10 years in prison on every count. Isaac Maiyos was fined Ksh5 million or, in default, serve 10 years in jail.

Two other suspects, Victor Ndayala and Juliah Mburu, are still facing trial, with the matter scheduled for mention on May 25, 2026.

In Machakos County, the Kithimani Law Court sentenced Stanley Mutia Nyamai, also known as Stano, and Daniel Kamau Wambui, alias Hunter, to 10 years in prison each or a fine of Ksh5 million after finding them guilty of vandalising a Kenya Power transformer valued at more than Ksh850,000.

Investigators recovered exhibits linked to the offence from the convicts’ premises, including transformer laminations, coils, bolts, Kenya Power overalls and about 140 litres of transformer oil.

In Vihiga County, the Luanda Magistrates Court sentenced Martin Mutuku Mbiti and Joseph Imbaya Orubi to five years in prison each after they were convicted of vandalising energy structures.

File image of Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror

Other convictions recorded in March and April also reflected a firm judicial stance against vandalism.

At Siakago Court, Richard Mureithi was sentenced to 10 years in prison or a fine of Ksh5 million on the first count, and Ksh2 million or two years’ imprisonment on the second count.

In Bomet, the Item Law Court fined Evans Kipkogei Kiprono Ksh5 million or five years in prison.

At the Rongo Magistrate’s Court, Peter Ochieng Ogin and Kelvin Otieno Chabuya were each sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The Migori Law Courts fined Francis Itembe Nyahiri, Jonathan Robi Merengo and Samue Mesegeso Marwa Ksh50,000 each, with a default sentence of two years’ imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Kericho Law Courts sentenced Victor Langat to one year in prison for stealing energy infrastructure equipment.

"These convictions sends a strong message to everyone that vandalism has no place in our society. It is a serious crime punishable by law. When vandalism occurs, it affects essential services, communities, and businesses and this is something we must stop. As a Company we shall keep on working with communities and law enforcement agencies to ensure safe and reliable power supply to our customers.

"In carrying out this campaign, we also want to thank the communities that are working with us to ensure that we continue to create awareness on anti-vandalism. Together, let's protect our installations because when we shine, everyone shines," Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror said.

This comes weeks after a new report showed that Kenya’s electricity consumption rose significantly in the latest half-year period.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reported an overall increase of 8.27% compared to a similar period last year.

According to the report released on Wednesday, April 8, total electricity utilization climbed from 5,484.54 GWh to 5,938.14 GWh, with Nairobi emerging as the dominant consumer.

"Nairobi utilized 2,627.44 GWh up from 2,415.44 GWh in the half year ended December 2024, an increase of 8.78%. Nairobi region encampasses Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties," the report read.

The Coast region ranked second in overall electricity usage, contributing a significant share despite being the only region to record a decline during the review period.

"This was a 1.04% decline from 988.21 GWh of electrical energy utilized in a similar period the previous year. This was the only region that recorded a decrease in electrical energy consumption in the period under review. This region covers Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties," the report added.

Elsewhere, the North Eastern region posted strong growth, consuming 666.98 GWh, a 13.73% increase compared to the previous year.

The Central Rift region also recorded steady growth, utilizing 553.74 GWh during the period.

Other regions also recorded notable increases.

Mt. Kenya region consumption rose by 10.19% to 389.52 GWh, while West Kenya registered a 15% increase to 322.89 GWh.

The North Rift region, which includes Uasin Gishu and surrounding counties, grew by 10.27% to 276.69 GWh.

South Nyanza recorded the lowest overall consumption at 123.38 GWh but posted the fastest growth rate of 22.53%.