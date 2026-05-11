Editor's Review Gachagua claimed that the suspects responsible for Rev Ndumia's murder were still at large.

On Monday, May 11, Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was holding onto key evidence in the murder of Rev Julius Ndumia.

Speaking during Rev Ndumia's funeral service, Gachagua added that the DCI had in their possession CCTV footage that captured the murder of the deceased.

He claimed that the people responsible for the murder stayed at the PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru for three hours.

The DCP presidential hopeful demanded that the clip be released to the public so that the church and the residents can help identify the suspects.

"The footage shows that the killers were acting between 1 a.m and 4 a.m. The DCI in Nakuru are holding onto the footage, and should release it so that the family and Kenyans can watch it as you continue with your investigations," he stated.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with the children of the late Rev Julius Ndumia.



Gachagua questioned whether the man and woman who had been arrested and charged with the murder were actually culpable.

He argued that the two could be innocent Kenyans, whose offence was handling property owned by the deceased.

"The young lady and gentleman arrested were only found with the late Ndumia's phone. Those who killed him dumped the phone and ran away. Where are those who killed him?" Gachagua posed.

The former DP questioned the government's loud silence on the matter, as the heads of the security organs had not yet addressed the gruesome murder.

He claimed that the murder has left most men of the cloak fearing for their lives and challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Police Inspector General to ensure that justice is served.

The DCP leader demanded that President William Ruto ensure that the clergy in the country were safe. He claimed that the KSh2 million donation to the family was not enough, unless justice is served.

He accused his former Boss of attacking the very church that was a stepping stone to his ascent to the presidency.

Reverend Ndumia was killed on the night of May 3, 2026, after assailants broke into the PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru.