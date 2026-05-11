Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several regions across the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several regions across the country, warning that downpours are expected to persist over the coming days

In a notice on Monday, May 11, Kenya Met said rains are expected to continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, parts of the Coast, and Northwestern Kenya.

The department warned that heavy rainfall events may occur in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley during the first half of the forecast period.

However, the intensity of the rainfall is expected to reduce from May 15, 2026.

Kenyans have also been advised to remain cautious as the rains continue, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.

Members of the public were urged to avoid walking or driving through moving water and to avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during storms.

The weather agency further called on residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to exercise caution due to the ongoing heavy rains.

File image of a flooded road

At the same time, daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius are expected in the Coast region, parts of the Southeastern Lowlands, and Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

Meanwhile, night-time temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius are likely to be experienced in some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro.

This comes weeks after the Kenya Met released its May 2026 weather outlook, projecting a mix of rainfall patterns across the country.

The forecast released on Friday, May 1, indicated that much of the country will record near-average rainfall, although parts of Northeastern Kenya could see above-average levels.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern lowlands and sections of the same northeastern region are likely to receive below-average rainfall.

The agency notes that rainfall is expected to intensify during the first week of May due to the influence of the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which is predicted to be in a favourable phase.

This could extend into the second week in some areas before a general reduction in rainfall is observed in the latter half of the month.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley counties, including Nandi, Kakamega, Uasin-Gishu, Kisumu, and Narok, rainfall is projected to be near-average, with heavy downpours expected in the first half of May.

Similar conditions are forecast for northwestern counties such as Turkana and Samburu.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Nyeri, and Kiambu, are also likely to receive near-average rainfall, although eastern parts of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, and Embu may record slightly lower levels.

In Northeastern Kenya, Mandera and northern parts of Wajir and Marsabit could experience above-average rainfall, while other areas register lower totals.

In contrast, the Southeastern lowlands, covering Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, and Kajiado, are expected to receive near-average to below-average rainfall, except in parts of western Kajiado.

The Coastal region, including Mombasa and Kilifi, is forecast to record near-average rainfall with occasional heavy showers early in the month.