Editor's Review French President Emmanuel Macron momentarily halted a youth forum at the University of Nairobi after expressing frustration over noise from sections of the audience during the event.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, May 11, momentarily halted a youth forum at the University of Nairobi after expressing frustration over noise from sections of the audience during the event.

Macron and President William Ruto had been engaging young people in discussions centered on technology, education reforms, innovation, and Africa’s digital future.

The interruption occurred as one of the speakers was addressing attendees and noise levels inside the auditorium continued to rise.

Macron then walked to the stage, took the microphone and directly addressed those causing the disturbance.

Speaking to the audience, Macron said the noise was making it difficult for speakers to continue with the discussion.

"I'm sorry guys, but it's impossible to speak about culture to have people like that super inspired coming here, making a speech with such a noise," he said.

Macron further criticized the conduct, describing it as disrespectful to the speakers and other participants attending the forum.

"This is a total lack of respect! So I suggest if you want to have bilaterals or speak about somebody else, I mean something else, you have bilateral rooms or you go outside. If you want to stay here, we listen to the people and we're playing the same game, okay?" he added.

File image of presidents Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto

Notably, Macron kicked off his visit to Kenya with a series of cultural and sporting engagements, blending diplomacy with local experiences in Nairobi.

As the 2-day Africa Forward Summit begins, Macron joined Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge for a morning jog.

Kipchoge, a double Olympic champion and one of the most celebrated distance runners in the world, accompanied the French leader during the run in Nairobi.

Macron’s interactions with Kenyan culture began a day earlier.

On Sunday, May 10, Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza was invited to an exclusive private dinner hosted by the French president.

The private dinner also brought together former rugby player and celebrity chef Dennis Ombachi.

During the gathering, Ombachi and Macron shared time in the kitchen, preparing a meal together.

The Africa Forward Summit, themed Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, will be co-hosted by Ruto and Macron.

It is expected to highlight Africa’s innovation capacity while advancing shared solutions built around multilateral cooperation and transformative partnerships between African nations and France.

Speaking at the event, Ruto said Kenya was honoured to host the gathering.

"Kenya, the cradle of humankind, is proud to host you once again on African soil, a place where history began, and where the future is being actively shaped," he said.

On his part, Macron described the summit as a landmark moment in relations between France and African countries.

"The Africa Forward Summit will be a significant milestone in that endeavour. For the first time, France and an English-speaking African country will co-chair this event, symbolising an open and future-focused relationship," he stated.