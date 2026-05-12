May 12, 2026 at 09:42 AM

Editor's Review MMUST and CUE have announced multiple job opportunities across academic, administrative and technical departments.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and the Commission for University Education (CUE) have announced multiple job opportunities across academic, administrative and technical departments.

MMUST, through the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, advertised vacancies in several schools and departments within the institution.

In the Division of Academics and Student Affairs under the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic and Students Affairs), the School of Business and Economics announced a vacancy for Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, Grade XIII, in the Department of Business Management.

The School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedical Sciences advertised Tutorial Fellow positions in Psychiatric Nursing and Medical Social Work under the Department of Reproductive Health, Midwifery and Child Health, as well as a Tutorial Fellow post in Oncology Nursing under the Department of Clinical Nursing and Health Informatics.

The School of Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences and Technology also listed openings in the Department of Agro Industrial Technology and the Department of Agribusiness Management and Extension.

The advertised roles include Tutorial Fellow positions in Food Technology, Agricultural Economics, and Agricultural Education and Extension.

Within the School of Medicine, MMUST announced vacancies for Tutorial Fellows in Medical Physiology, Internal Medicine and Human Anatomy under the Departments of Medical Physiology, Medicine and Human Anatomy respectively.

The School of Public Health, Biomedical Sciences and Technology advertised Tutorial Fellow positions in Clinical Medicine, Pediatrics and Parasitology under the Department of Health Professions (Medical Education).

The School of Computing and Informatics also announced a vacancy for a Tutorial Fellow in Computer Programming focusing on JAVA and C# in the Department of Computer Science.

In the School of Engineering and Built Environment, the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering advertised a Tutorial Fellow position in Robotics and Instrumentation.

The School of Arts and Social Sciences listed several opportunities including Tutorial Fellow positions in Literature (French), Criminology and History under the Departments of Language and Literature, Criminology and Social Work, and Social Science Education respectively.

File image of the Masinde Muliro University

Meanwhile, the School of Education announced vacancies for Tutorial Fellows in Early Childhood Education under the Department of Education Psychology and Curriculum and Instruction under the Department of Curriculum and Instructional Technology.

MMUST directed applicants to submit detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, national identity card or passport, testimonials, email addresses, telephone contacts and other supporting documents.

The university stated that only successful candidates would be required to submit clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and a recognized Credit Reference Bureau.

The university further stated that applications should be submitted online in PDF format to [email protected] and must reach the institution on or before June 2, 2026 at 5.00 p.m.

Applications from foreign applicants are required to include certificates certified by the Commission for University Education.

MMUST also noted that persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply and warned that canvassing would lead to automatic disqualification.

At the same time, the Commission for University Education (CUE) announced vacancies for more than 30 positions across different grades and departments.

Among the senior positions advertised by CUE are Corporation Secretary and Director Legal Services, Director Internal Audit and Risk Assurance, and Deputy Director Corporate Communication and Public Relations, all on contract terms.

The commission also announced permanent and pensionable positions including Assistant Commission Secretary for Programme Accreditation, Institutional Accreditation and Quality Assurance.

Other vacancies include Principal Librarian, Principal Planning Officer, Principal ICT Officer and Senior Office Administrator.

CUE further advertised opportunities for Senior Programme Accreditation Officers, Senior Institutional Accreditation Officers, Senior Quality Assurance Officers and Senior Supply Chain Management Officers.

Additional openings include Programme Accreditation Officers, Institutional Accreditation Officers, Library Accreditation Officer/Librarian, Quality Assurance Officers, Research Officers and Accountants.

Administrative and support vacancies listed by the commission include Senior Assistant Office Administrator, Senior Legal Assistant, Senior Records Management Assistant, Senior ICT Assistant, Senior Security Assistant, Corporate Communications Assistant, Human Resource and Administration Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Driver and Office Assistant.

According to the commission, applications must be submitted online through the careers portal available on its website, with shortlisted candidates expected to present original certificates during interviews.

CUE stated that all applications should reach the commission on or before June 2, 2026 at 5.00 p.m. East Africa Time.

The commission added that successful candidates will be required to provide a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority, clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board and a clearance certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau before appointment.