Editor's Review The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has invited aspirants interested in contesting the 2027 General Election on its ticket to submit their applications.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has invited aspirants interested in contesting the 2027 General Election on its ticket to submit their applications.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 12, ODM National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) Chairperson Emily Awata said the exercise is being conducted in line with the party constitution.

“Pursuant to Article 61(1) of the ODM Constitution, as read together with Rule 7(1) and Part VIII of the Party Elections and Nomination Rules, the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) hereby invites applications from interested Party members seeking to contest in the 2027 General Elections on the ODM Party ticket for the following elective positions,” read the statement in part.

Awiti said applications are open for several elective positions, including President, Governor, Senate, Woman Representative, Member of the National Assembly, and Member of the County Assembly (MCA).

The ODM NECC Chairperson pointed out that the aspirants are required to be registered voters to qualify for consideration.

File image of ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga.

Further, Awiti said the interested aspirants should apply through the party’s online portal before June 30, 2026.

“Interested aspirants are required to apply through the Party’s online portal:

https://aspirants.odm-ke.com/, on or before 30th June 2026,” she added.

This comes days after ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga warned members of his party from endorsing each other for top leadership positions ahead of pre-election negotiations with UDA.

Oburu termed the endorsements as premature since the talks between ODM and UDA had not yet begun

The Siaya Senator explained that any roles negotiated for ODM within the Broad-based government arrangement would be assigned to individuals after proper consultation.

"We are yet to begin our negotiations, and I would like to request that, before we start endorsing one another, we ensure a thorough and consultative process is undertaken,” said Oburu.

At the same time, the ODM leader expressed concern about the increased infighting among elected party members, warning that the division would destroy the party.

"As we move forward together as a team, let us remember that we are one family with a party to protect. Loyalty and dedication to the party must guide our actions.

"We must put an end to internal conflicts, as they do not serve our interests but instead create divisions that may become difficult to repair," he reiterated.