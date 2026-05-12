May 12, 2026 at 09:37 AM

Editor's Review The government has revamped the historic Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi County into a modern public facility.

The government has revamped the historic Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi County into a modern public facility.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the grounds have been transformed through the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project.

File image of the Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

The Kamukunji grounds are widely remembered as the cradle of the Saba Saba movement in the 1990s, which accelerated the country's transition to multi-party democracy and expanded civil liberties.

“Previously neglected and degraded, the grounds have now been transformed through the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project into a modern public space that blends heritage, environmental restoration and community development,” read the statement in part.

PS Omollo noted that the facility now features an 11-aside football pitch, a semi seven-aside and multipurpose sports field, basketball courts, a boxing ring, safe walkways and children's play areas.

File image of the revamped Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

It also boasts improved sanitation facilities and recreational spaces, including a mental health corner.

Other amenities in the facility include: a resource centre with a library, social hall, digital museum, indoor gym, changing rooms and an amphitheatre fitted with an outdoor gym, gazebos and a tree nursery.

PS Omollo mentioned that the project has created employment opportunities for hundreds of young people through construction works, landscaping, environmental rehabilitation, sports activities, maintenance services and community programmes.

File image of the historic Kamukunji Grounds.

The Interior PS also said the facility contributes to river ecosystem restoration and greener urban spaces within Nairobi.

“The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration continues to support the implementation of the project through coordination with local administration and community mobilisation, in line with broader government initiatives on environmental conservation, urban renewal and protection of public spaces,” he added.

File image of the upgraded Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

This comes a day after PS Omollo announced that the construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover is in its final stages.

In an update on Monday, May 11, PS Omollo said the steel superstructure and primary structural framework are complete.

He noted that the ongoing works include deck slab installation, asphalt surfacing, line marking, and the mounting of high-mast LED luminaires and ancillary lighting infrastructure.

File image of the Kamukunji Grounds.

“The construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road (Junction Mall) Flyover, currently in its final stages, marks another major step in redefining Nairobi's infrastructural capacity as a modern and globally competitive Capital City,” he said.