May 12, 2026 at 10:29 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya Sugar Board has announced job opportunities for Field Enumerators ahead of the upcoming Grower Representative Elections exercise across several sugar-growing regions.

The Kenya Sugar Board has announced job opportunities for Field Enumerators ahead of the upcoming Grower Representative Elections exercise across several sugar-growing regions in the country.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 12, the board invited qualified applicants to apply for the short-term positions, which will support the verification and registration of sugarcane growers during the elections process.

According to the board, Field Enumerators' duties will include verifying sugarcane grower documentation to confirm that only genuine farmers are registered, registering eligible growers at designated polling centres, and updating grower records where necessary.

The enumerators will also be tasked with accurately mapping growers to their respective polling centres to support an organized election process.

In addition, they will be required to uphold transparency, neutrality, and confidentiality while handling election-related activities and report any irregularities or disputes to supervisors for resolution.

The recruitment exercise is limited to applicants who either reside in or are adequately familiar with the listed wards.

In Kisumu County, the eligible wards are Awasi/Onjiko, Ahero, Miwani, and Masogo/Nyang’oma.

In Narok County, applications are open to residents familiar with Keyian, Kilgoris Central, Lolgorian, and Shankoe wards.

In Busia County, the listed wards include Kingandole, Namboboto, Bukhayo East, Bukhayo West, Chakol South, Chakol North, Amukura East, and Amukura West.

In Nandi County, the exercise will cover Sangalo/Kebulonik, Chepterwai, Kapkangani, and Kabujoi wards, while in Kericho County, eligible applicants should come from Chemilil/Chemase, Songhor/Soba, and Kapsimotwa wards.

File image of Jude Chesire

In Kakamega County, the listed wards are Chevaywa, Butsotso South, Bunyala Central, Shamberere, and East Kabras.

The recruitment will also target East Kanyamkago, West Kanyamkago, and South Kanyamkago wards in Migori County, as well as Kwabwai and Gem West wards in Homabay County.

To qualify for the positions, applicants must be aged 21 years and above, own an Android smartphone, and possess a minimum KCSE grade of C- (Minus).

Candidates are also expected to have good communication skills and strong knowledge of their local areas.

The Kenya Sugar Board stated that the engagement will be on a short-term contract basis aligned with election activities.

Successful applicants will receive a stipend of Ksh1,500 per assignment day, with the duration depending on field deployment timelines.

The board further noted that performance monitoring will be conducted throughout the exercise, warning that non-compliant enumerators may be replaced.

Applications must be submitted online through the Kenya Sugar Board recruitment portal; the deadline for applications is Wednesday, May 13, at midnight.

The board also cautioned applicants against making payments to any individual or organization, noting that the recruitment process is completely free of charge.

"All applicants, whether successful or unsuccessful, will receive feedback from the Kenya Sugar Board regarding the status of their application," the notice stated.

This comes weeks after Kenya Sugar Board announced a new minimum sugarcane price of Ksh5,500 per tonne, following recommendations by the 4th Interim Sugarcane Pricing Committee.

The committee was appointed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development through a letter dated January 9, 2025, and held its fourth and fifth meetings on April 17 and April 24, 2026, before reaching the decision after further consultations.

In a letter addressed to sugar companies and cane buyers on Saturday, April 25, the board confirmed that the revised price had taken effect immediately.

"This is therefore to notify you that a new sugarcane price of Ksh5,500 per tonne has been approved effective immediately," the letter read in part.

The board also said the new rate compares favourably with prices offered in neighbouring countries and directed millers to comply while ensuring prompt payments to farmers.

"This new price is comparatively high in the region. You are hereby requested to adhere to the new minimum cane price while making payments to the farmers on time," the letter added.