Editor's Review The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a public alert following reports of a hyena sighting along Mwananchi Road in Syokimau.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a public alert following reports of a hyena sighting along Mwananchi Road in Syokimau.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, KWS said response operations were immediately launched after residents reported spotting the animal on Sunday evening.

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wishes to assure residents of Syokimau and surrounding areas that response operations are ongoing following reports of a hyena sighting on Sunday, 11th May 2026 along Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive," the statement read.

According to the agency, officers from its Problem Animal Control (PAC) unit were dispatched to the area to assess the situation and track the animal’s movements.

KWS said although the responding team did not directly encounter the hyena, evidence collected from the scene confirmed the animal had recently passed through the area.

"Although the animal was not directly sighted by the responding Problem Animal Control (PAC) team, fresh footprints confirmed its recent movement within the area.

"Ground surveillance and monitoring have since been intensified, with preliminary indications suggesting the animal is moving through bushy isolated land behind JKlA towards Katani," the statement added.

KWS moved to calm fears among residents, saying teams on the ground were continuing with surveillance and all necessary safety measures had been put in place.

At the same time, residents were urged to exercise caution and cooperate with authorities as monitoring operations continue in the area.

"KWS wishes to assure the public that all necessary precautionary measures are being undertaken and there is no cause for panic.

"Residents are however advised to remain vigilant, avoid approaching or provoking the animal, keep children under close supervision, and immediately report any wildlife sightings to the nearest KWS station, or local authorities," the statement concluded.

File image of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General Erastus Kanga

This comes weeks after KWS conducted the third phase of relocating herbivores from Kedong Ranch in Naivasha to safer habitats.

In a statement on Friday, April 24, KWS said the latest exercise comes after two earlier operations conducted seven and five months ago.

"Kenya Wildlife Service has officially embarked on the third phase of relocating herbivores from Kedong Ranch to safer habitats. This follows two successful operations carried out seven and five months ago, during which more than 450 animals were translocated," the statement read.

KWS also gave details of a recent transfer involving over 30 gazelles and elands.

"In a recent operation, the team moved more than 20 Grant’s gazelles and 10 elands from Kedong Ranch to Solai Sanctuary," the statement added.

KWS explained that Kedong Ranch had previously played a key role as a wildlife movement corridor between Mount Longonot and Hell’s Gate National Park, but that status has changed significantly.

"Kedong Ranch once served as a vital wildlife corridor linking Mount Longonot and Hell’s Gate National Park. Today, that corridor has all but disappeared; lost to fencing, road construction, and rapid land sales," the statement noted.

KWS explained that shrinking habitats were making it harder for animals to access essential resources.

"As habitats shrink under these pressures, wildlife is pushed into smaller and more fragile spaces where access to food and water is no longer guaranteed," the statement further read.

KWS said the current phase, aiming to relocate approximately 200 animals, is aimed at improving the long-term survival chances of affected animals.

"In this third phase, the team aims to relocate approximately 200 herbivores to areas where they have a better chance of survival and can thrive in their natural habitats for posterity," the statement concluded.