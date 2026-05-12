Editor's Review Jeremiah Kioni has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in active politics because he was allegedly prevented by the government from executing his political agenda after retiring.

Jubilee Deputy Party leader Jeremiah Kioni has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in active politics because he was allegedly prevented by the government from executing his political agenda after retiring.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, May 12, Kioni said Uhuru had planned to retire from politics and hand over the Jubilee party to a younger generation.

However, Kioni said the wrangles that involved the party after the 2022 general election forced the former Head of State to remain in active politics.

“If Jubilee was not in court for those three years, we would not be discussing Uhuru being in politics today. He has always had the mind of retiring from an active role in a political party so that he can become the elder the country wants to see.

“Uhuru continues being in politics because those who are in government, and those who were in government and are now in the opposition, did not allow him to execute his political agenda within the last three years,” Kioni explained.

File image of Jeremiah Kioni.

This comes days after the former Head of State said he has a constitutional role to remain politically active.

Speaking on May 1 via a phone call during the homecoming of Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta, Uhuru compared himself to former US presidents who remain active in politics.

“I have the right to defend my party. I am not seeking any position, but I am a Jubilee member in every sense, by circumstance, by resources, and by blood,” said Uhuru.

He added,” If you go to America, people like Obama still defend their parties. Why should I be told that I cannot speak or contribute anything?”

Uhuru regained full control of the Jubilee Party in June 2023 after the High Court upheld the resolutions made during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held in May 2023, validating Uhuru’s leadership.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on April 28 and May 22, 2023 respectively be and is hereby upheld and consequently, the resolutions from the said National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and National Delegates Convention (NDC) respectively be and are hereby upheld,” the court ruled.

The ruling dealt a blow to the Kanini Kega-led faction, which had sought to remove Uhuru and his allies from the leadership of the Jubilee Party.