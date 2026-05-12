Editor's Review Mr António Guterres, be informed that Ruto is the greatest threat to Kenyan democracy - Gachagua.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to have the UN and the World monitor President William Ruto's actions ahead of the 2027 polls.





Speaking on Tuesday, May 12, Gachagua claimed that Ruto was allegedly creating tension within the country to create voter apathy as the country heads towards the general elections.





He opined that Kenya will most likely plunge into crises if the President rigs the elections.





"William Ruto is in a mischievous way creating electoral fear and voter suppression. Kenya risks slipping into anarchy. Might William Ruto be tempted to rig elections that he is bound to lose?





"We urge the world and especially the UN SG that the actions and omissions of William Ruto ahead of the 2027 polls must be looked at," Gachagua stated.





A file photo of President William Ruto with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.







The DCP Presidential Hopeful brought to Guterres' attention the emergence and spread of goons and their activities across the country.





He expressed concerns over what he claimed was Ruto's administration's lukewarm approach to addressing the goons' menace in the country.





"Mr António Guterres, be informed that Rut is the greatest threat to Kenyan democracy. Kenya has become a hub of state-sponsored goonism and political intolerance.





"Ahead of the August 10, 2027, elections, Kenya risks having over 2 million goons in the streets courtesy of William Ruto's creation. Kenya risks going the Haiti Route," the DCP flagbearer stated.





Gachagua hit out at his former Boss for taking pride in hosting the Africa-France Summit, yet he did not address pertinent issues affecting Kenyans, including the heightened insecurity.





He alleged that the attack on Kenyan travellers in Mandera was orchestrated, allegedly by Jubaland forces operating on Kenyan soil.





The former DP opined that the surge in insecurity across the country could have been avoided if the government had not given ID cards and passports to non-Kenyan Somalis and other dangerous multinationals.





Gachagua condemned Guterres for dining with Ruto at State House on one hand and condemning the insecurity crises in Sudan on the other.





He accused Ruto of being partly responsible for the situation in Sudan through his relations with some of the top commanders of the RSF.