Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a fresh update on the ongoing probe into the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a fresh update on the ongoing probe into the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari, who was killed on Sunday, May 3, at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, the DCI said detectives have linked the incident to a dangerous gang that has allegedly been operating across Nakuru County and nearby areas.

The investigative agency revealed that the suspects are connected to a gang previously identified in 2022 and associated with violent robberies involving firearms and disguises.

"Through sustained forensic and intelligence-driven investigations, detectives have firmly linked the incident to a notorious criminal gang first profiled in July 2022.

"The gang is known for carrying out violent armed robberies using an L1A1 firearm while disguised in security forces attire. The firearm in question was recovered by police in 2024," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the same criminal group is also believed to have been involved in another violent robbery that took place just days before Rev Ndumia’s killing.

"The same gang has also been connected to a violent robbery on the night of May 1, 2026, during which Ksh600,000 was transferred from a victim's bank account to mobile numbers associated with the group," the statement added.

File image of Rev. Julius Ndumia's funeral

Detectives further disclosed that investigators are now examining whether the gang may be responsible for a wider series of violent crimes recently reported in Nakuru.

"Detectives are also investigating a pattern of violent attacks and robberies within Nakuru County and its environs. It is suspected that the same gang is behind several of these incidents," the statement further read.

The DCI added that forensic experts are continuing with scientific examinations aimed at strengthening the prosecution’s case and placing suspects at the scene of the murder.

"Advanced forensic examinations, including scientific analysis aimed at placing the suspects at the crime scene, are still ongoing to build a robust case for prosecution," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was holding onto key evidence in the Ndumia's murder.

Speaking during Rev Ndumia's funeral service, Gachagua added that the DCI had in their possession CCTV footage that captured the murder of the deceased.

He claimed that the people responsible for the murder stayed at the PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru for three hours.

The DCP presidential hopeful demanded that the clip be released to the public so that the church and the residents can help identify the suspects.

"The footage shows that the killers were acting between 1 a.m and 4 a.m. The DCI in Nakuru are holding onto the footage, and should release it so that the family and Kenyans can watch it as you continue with your investigations," he stated.

Gachagua questioned whether the man and woman who had been arrested and charged with the murder were actually culpable.

He argued that the two could be innocent Kenyans, whose offence was handling property owned by the deceased.

"The young lady and gentleman arrested were only found with the late Ndumia's phone. Those who killed him dumped the phone and ran away. Where are those who killed him?" he posed.

Gachagua questioned the government's loud silence on the matter, as the heads of the security organs had not yet addressed the gruesome murder.

He claimed that the murder has left most men of the cloak fearing for their lives and challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Police Inspector General to ensure that justice is served.