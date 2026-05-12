Editor's Review "Mr Emmanuel Macron, you are an accomplice in the Ksh7.3 billion, and that is the money you have come for."

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, May 12, named French President Emanuel Macron as an accomplice in a Ksh7 billion scandal involving the Rironi-Mau Summit expansion project.





Gachagua claimed that French Companies benefited billions of shillings following the cancellation of contracts awarded to them for the construction of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road.





He stated that when the Kenya Kwanza government decided to award the tender to Chinese firms, it had to pay French companies cancellation fees totalling Ksh7.3 billion.





The former Deputy President claimed that money was diverted from the Fuel Levy Fund illegally, as revealed in a report from the Auditor General in May 2026.





"The Auditor General has flagged the irregular diversion of approximately Kshs 7.3 billion to KShs 7.5 billion from the Fuel Levy Fund, intended for road maintenance, to pay French firms for the cancellation of the Rironi-Mau Summit toll road contract," Gachagua stated.





He claimed that the new contract cost the government Ksh200 billion, instead of the Ksh150 billion agreed with the French firms.





A file photo of former DP Rigathi Gachagua





"The difference of Ksh50 billion is the share of corruption you are highly involved in and your country through your firms. But your biggest interest, and the reason your French firms accepted the cancellation of this Mau-Rironi Mau Summit, is the Ksh7.3 billion you are well aware of.





"Mr Emmanuel Macron, you are an accomplice in the Ksh7.3 billion, and that is the money you have come for as negotiated between yourself and President William Ruto," the DCP leader stated.





Gachagua claimed that Macron's alleged involvement in the scandal was the reason why Kenyans jeered him at the University of Nairobi hall.





He alleged that Kenyans did not want the French Head of State to leave the country with the money as they needed it for basic needs such as school fees.





The DCP further called on Macron to intervene in a tiff between a French National and the Meru County Government over a hotel located in Meru National Park.





He stated that because the owner claimed Ksh64 million from the county government, children in the county may miss out on going to school.



