Editor's Review KMTC confirmed that students could also apply to switch their campuses.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) on Tuesday, May 12, announced that it had reopened its online portal for students who secured admission for the March 2026 intake but were unable to report.

KMTC explained that the students could now apply for a deferment online through the admissions section of the students' portal.

Students who could not report in March could now join the KMTC colleges they were admitted to in September.

"Missed the March 2026 Intake? Don’t worry! KMTC has officially opened deferment to the September 2026 Intake for students who were unable to join the March 2026 class," the announcement read in part

KMTC assured the affected students that the application process was simple and asked them to take advantage of the opportunity.

A file photo of KMTC students

"Access the deferment option through the admissions portal and secure your chance to continue your healthcare training journey," the statement continued.

The training institution explained that the move would provide a second chance for students to chase their dream of having careers in the medical field.

While responding to queries on social media, KMTC confirmed that both current and new students could also apply to switch their campuses.

"How can you do a school transfer? I was placed in Kisii, but the distance is discouraging. I am from the furthest point of Meru near Ukambani," a student posed.

"You can apply for a change of campus on the admissions portal," KMTC responded.

Applicants are required to log in to their admissions portal and click the dropdown menu at the top left of the screen. They will need to select the item they are applying for and complete the process.

Students will receive a message on SMS to confirm whether their request has been approved or declined.

However, it maintained that applications to join the university remained closed for now. The institution has become popular among Form Four leavers seeking to undertake medical courses.