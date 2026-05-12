Editor's Review KPC confirmed the cessation of directorship of Sharon Irungu-Asiyo HSC and Mohamed Birik Mohamed (OGW).

The Kenya Pipeline Company has announced the departure of two members from its Board of Directors following its gazetting as a private entity.

In a statement shared by the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, May 12, KPC confirmed the cessation of directorship of Sharon Irungu-Asiyo HSC and Mohamed Birik Mohamed.

Irungu-Asiyo served as the Board Representative of the Attorney General, while Mohamed served as a Board Representative of the Principal Secretary, State Department of Petroleum.

"Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, Hon. John Mbadi Ng'ongo, issued Legal Notice No. 72 dated April 22, 2026, revoking the declaration of Kenya Pipeline Company as a National Government Entity under Legal Notice No. 33 of 2015.

"As a result, Ms Sharon Irungu-Asiyo, HSC and Mr Mohamed Birik Mohamed, OGW, EBS, ceased to be Directors of the Company with effect from April 22, 2026," the statement read in part.

A file photo of Kenya Pipeline Plaza offices.



KPC also announced that Maureen Mwenje, the General Manager -Supply Chain, had also left the corporation with effect from May 6, 2026.

During her tenure, Irungu-Asiyo was a member of the KPC Board Audit Committee and the Technical Committee.

KPC praised her for bringing rigour, legal insight, a keen eye and sound legal and commercial thinking to both committees. The company lauded the outgoing director for being principles voice and constantly championing transparency and accountability.

Kenya Pipeline also acknowledged Mohamed, who served in the Technical Committee, and the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

"Throughout his tenure, he was a committed steward of the Company's interest and a bridge between the Company and the government, contributing meaningfully to the strategic direction that has positioned KPC as a regional energy leader," the statement continued.

Notably, the KPC Board assured shareholders, partners and the investing public that the changes did not affect the Company's strategic focus, operational stability, or financial position.

"The Board and management remain fully committed to delivering long-term value to all stakeholders," KPC reassured.

KPC General Manager (Legal Services)and Company Secretary Flora Okoth confirmed that the changes had been approved by the Capital Markets Authority.