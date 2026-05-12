Editor's Review UHC workers could soon be hired on permanent and pensionable terms.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, May 12, that the government will extend the contracts of universal health coverage (UHC) workers.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that UHC workers will be on the government's payroll until June 30.

He further intimated that the UHC workers would be hired on permanent and pensionable terms by the county

"On the status of UHC healthcare workers, the Ministry confirmed extension of their engagement contracts up to 30th June 2026 to facilitate a smooth and structured transition process as county governments prepare for their absorption on permanent and pensionable terms," the statement read in part.

Particular emphasis was placed on the critical role played by Community Health Promoters (CHPs) in linking households to the healthcare system and strengthening primary healthcare interventions at the community level.

A file photo of CS Aden Duale appearing before a National Assembly Committee.

The Ministry also announced plans to transition 107,000 Community Health Promoters into the Social Health Authority (SHA) comprehensive medical scheme to improve their welfare and long-term institutional support.

This will be done through a collaborative framework between the national and county governments.

CS Duale told the Committee that the Ministry urgently needed to replace and upgrade kits used by the CHPs to enhance grassroots service delivery and reinforce preventive and promotive healthcare interventions within communities.

The Ministry officials briefed the Committee on the ongoing reforms focused on strengthening the Health Sector through sustained reforms, strategic financing, and enhanced collaboration between the national and county governments.

These include improving health financing, strengthening supply chain systems, enhancing digital health infrastructure, and ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and commodities across all levels of care.

Duale appealed for enhanced budgetary allocations for several high-impact yet underfunded programmes, such as the operationalisation of the East Africa Centre for Excellence in Urology and Nephrology.

He also called for strengthening the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services, scaling up the Primary Healthcare Fund to sustain outpatient services at Levels 2 and 3 facilities, and increasing support for the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

The Health Boss further requested additional financing for national referral hospitals to address rising operational and human resource demands.