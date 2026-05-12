Editor's Review The Jubilee Party has unveiled Wilson Kigwa as its candidate for the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The Jubilee Party has unveiled Wilson Kigwa as its candidate for the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, the party said it had completed consultations and nominations after inviting interested aspirants to seek consideration for the seat.

"The Jubilee Party wishes to officially inform the people of Ol Kalou Constituency and the country at large that following the party's invitation to all interested aspirants to apply for consideration as the party candidate in the upcoming Of Kalou parliamentary by-election, the party has successfully concluded its internal consultations and nomination processes," the statement said.

The party noted that several aspirants had expressed interest in flying the Jubilee flag, describing the response as a sign of continued confidence in the former ruling party.

"The party received applications from several qualified and committed aspirants from across the constituency, demonstrating the continued confidence that the people of Ol Kalou have in the Jubilee Party and its vision for the future of our nation," the statement added.

According to the party, the decision to settle on Kigwa was reached through consultations guided by the party constitution and its electoral structures.

"Through our party's constitution, the guidance of the National Elections Board and other relevant party organs, and in consultation with the aspirants who qualified, the party has settled on Eng. Wilson Kigwa who will now fly the party flag in the forthcoming by-election," the statement continued.

File image of Jubilee Party Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta

The party further announced plans to intensify campaigns in the constituency ahead of the by-election, with leaders and supporters expected to mobilize support for the candidate.

“In the coming days, the party leadership, grassroots structures, and supporters will camp in the constituency to vigorously campaign for our candidate and to popularize the renewed vision and agenda of the Party," the statement further read.

Jubilee also linked the upcoming contest to the legacy of the late area MP, noting that the constituency had previously been represented under the party’s ticket.

"It is important to remember that the late Honorable Member of Parliament served under the Jubilee Party ticket, and we remain committed to protecting and advancing the legacy of service, development, and people centered leadership that he stood for," the statement concluded.

This comes days after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua congratulated Sammy Kamau Ngotho after winning the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, Gachagua said Ngotho’s win in the nomination demonstrated that DCP is a free and democratic space for all Kenyans.

The former DP wished Ngotho all the best ahead of the Ol Kalou by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

"Congratulations, Sammy Kamau Ngotho, for winning the Olkalou Parliamentary party primaries for the DCP party, garnering a total of 12,957 votes.

"This contest has demonstrated to the people of Kenya that our party is a free and democratic space for all, and it is the voice of the Kenyan people that we listen to," read part of the statement.

The DCP party leader thanked Ol Kalou locals for turning out in large numbers to participate in the primaries.

He also praised aspirants who lost in the nominations for accepting the outcome and pledging support for the winner.

"For those who did not make it, you are our true heroes for participating in the contest and agreeing to support the winner. I want to encourage you that your place in the party is secure and you should take an active role in campaigning for the party’s candidate," he stated.

Further, Gachagua lauded the DCP National Elections Board, polling officials, and party secretariat for organising a transparent nomination process.

At the same time, he praised police officers in Nyandarua County for maintaining peace during the process.

"The police lived up to their motto of Utumishi Kwa Wote, and I pray this will be replicated on polling day on July 16th 2026 and indeed the whole country as we prepare for the General Elections next year," Gachagua added.