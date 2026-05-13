Editor's Review The National Assembly’s committee on Health has raised alarm over the quality of smartphones issued to Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to support the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The National Assembly’s committee on Health has raised alarm over the quality of smartphones issued to Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to support the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking on Tuesday, May 12, when Health CS Aden Duale and PS Ouma Oluga appeared before the committee, Seme Member of Parliament James Nyikal noted that most of the devices issued to 100,000 CHPs had become faulty.

During the session, PS Oluga told the MPs that the Medical Services State Department prioritised settling Ksh 876.9 million in pending bills for the purchase of smartphones for the health promoters.

The revelation by the Medical Services PS triggered a sharp reaction from members of the committee, who said they had interacted with the health promoters and confirmed that most of the devices were not functioning.

“I interact with the CHPs, including recently, and I confirm that over 60 per cent of the phones distributed to the grassroots health workers do not work. Most of them say they cannot even log on to the gadgets where they are supposed to provide reports,” said Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron.

File image of Community Health Promoters.

Nyikal, who chairs the committee, said the Ministry of Health would be required to provide a report on the status of the devices before additional funds could be approved for the purchase of more smartphones.

“Kenyans need value for their money. We cannot allocate more money for the ministry to buy smartphones that did not work,” said Nyikal.

In response, PS Oluga said the ministry had taken note of the concerns raised by the Committee and would provide all the necessary documentation.

“We will provide the necessary documents to the Committee, including conducting an assessment of the performance of the phones,” PS Oluga stated.

The smartphone distribution programme was launched in late 2023 to support digital registration, data collection, and reporting through the Electronic Community Health Information System.

Speaking in June 2023, President William Ruto said the Government will equip the health promoters to handle minor illnesses at the grassroots.

The Head of State noted that the Government would spend Sh3.5 billion to equip them to offer promotive and preventive healthcare.

"Many of the conditions that end up in our hospitals are minor; if they are managed early, we will decongest our hospitals," the President stated.