Editor's Review Former Public Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has called out DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua after he criticised the Africa Forward Summit.

Former Public Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has called out DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua after he criticised the Africa Forward Summit.

In a post on Wednesday, May 13, Kuria said the remarks by the former Deputy President reflected a leader who does not prioritise the national interest.

“The timing and flavour of Rigathi Gachagua's comments on the Africa Forward Summit is further proof of a leader who does not care for this great nation.

“We may have our local differences, but for Kenya to host an event of this magnitude is something that all well-meaning Kenyans should be proud of,” said Kuria.

The former Gatundu South MP challenged Gachagua to demonstrate his engagement with the international community since he joined the opposition.

File image of Moses Kuria.

“I challenge Rigathi Gachagua to post even one photo of him meeting any diplomat as an opposition leader. Which leader of opposition can go for almost 2 years without meeting the international community?” Kuria posed.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 12, Gachagua alleged that the Africa Forward Summit only served political interests.

“The Africa Forward Summit happening in Nairobi is just a side show of Mr William Ruto to hoodwink Kenyans on matters that affect them, but what is coming out of it is nothing,” said Gachagua.

The former DP also claimed that French President Emanuel Macron is an accomplice in a Ksh7 billion scandal involving the Rironi-Mau Summit expansion project.

Gachagua claimed that French Companies benefited billions of shillings following the cancellation of contracts awarded to them for the construction of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road.

"The Auditor General has flagged the irregular diversion of approximately Kshs 7.3 billion to KShs 7.5 billion from the Fuel Levy Fund, intended for road maintenance, to pay French firms for the cancellation of the Rironi-Mau Summit toll road contract," Gachagua stated.

He also claimed that the new contract cost the government Ksh200 billion, instead of the Ksh150 billion agreed with the French firms.

"The difference of Ksh50 billion is the share of corruption you are highly involved in and your country through your firms. But your biggest interest, and the reason your French firms accepted the cancellation of this Mau-Rironi Mau Summit, is the Ksh7.3 billion you are well aware of.

"Mr Emmanuel Macron, you are an accomplice in the Ksh7.3 billion, and that is the money you have come for as negotiated between yourself and President William Ruto," the DCP leader stated.