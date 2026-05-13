Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in eight counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Thursday, May 14.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in eight counties on Thursday, May 14.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 13, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate scheduled maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, the outages will affect parts of South B in Nairobi South between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to experience the interruption include Comply Industries, South B Chiefs Camp, South B Total Petrol Station, NHIF Houses, South B Mosque, Bondo Road, Kariba, Riverbank Estate, parts of Mariakani Estate, Hazina Estates, and Hazina Tuskys.

Plains View Estate, parts of Parkside View Estate, ACK St. Veronica Catholic Church, Plains View Junior Academy, parts of Golden Gate Estate, Aoko Road, Balozi Estate and the Railway Training Institute will also be affected.

Other areas in Nairobi that will be affected between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. include parts of Karen such as Karen The Hub, Tree Lane, parts of Windy Ridge, Karen Police Station, Shell Karen, Miotoni West, World Vision, Karen Lane, Nandi Road, Montessori Centre, St. Christopher’s School and Dari Wildlife Foundation.

Kenya Power also announced outages in Kileleshwa affecting parts of Gatundu Road and Gatundu Close, while in Spring Valley, areas including Thigiri Ridge Road, Thigiri Close, Thigiri Crescent, Thigiri Gardens and Durham International School will be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kirinyaga County, power interruptions will affect Kibingoti Market and Kibirigwi Market from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed include Njukiini Stage, Karima Village, Kiangwaci Market, Gacharu Village, Ndia Technical, Kiine Girls, Daybert Academy, Chema Village, Kianjege West, Fred’s Grammar, Kairini Village, Kiburu Market and Mitondo Coffee Factory.

Nyeri County residents in Endarasha Market and Charity areas will also experience outages during the same period.

Affected areas include Uasonyiro, Mairo, Endarasha Market, Pura, Endarasha Secondary School and Watuka Market.

In Kiambu County, Kenya Power said interruptions will affect Ruiru Kimbo and Murera Coffee areas between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed include Murera Kimbo, Murera Coffee, Mugutha, Ruiru KU Model School, GSU Ruiru, Spur Mall, Toll Station, Ruiru Golf Club, Mona Park, Mulberry, Mugutha Secondary School, Mugutha Police Station, Ruera Dam and surrounding estates.

Additional outages in Kiambu will affect Ondiri and Mugumoini areas including Connix Industry, Ondiri Academy, Ondiri Police Station, KARI Muguga, KETRI, Kamangu and Runana.

In Nakuru County, areas under Kayole A will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The interruption will affect Whole of Kayole, Sanel Mall, Newstead Hotel, Mararo, Keroche Breweries, Karai, Warranna Saw Millers, Laini, Nyamathi, Nyakairu, Cider Farm, Roka Industries, Kinungi, Bonanza and Soweto.

Uasin Gishu County will also be affected, with outages scheduled in Mobet and Chemororoch areas from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Areas listed include Mobet, Tarakwa, Chemororoch, Mukunga, Sachangwan and Cheplachbei.

In Kilifi County, Kenya Power announced planned outages in parts of Marafa between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. Areas expected to be affected include Bomani, KBC, Marikebuni, Garashi, Wakala, GIS and Shomela.

Meanwhile, in Kwale County, power interruptions will affect Maji ya Chumvi and Samburu areas during the same period.