Editor's Review Kenya Airways has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Dubai starting Thursday, May 14.

Kenya Airways has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Dubai starting Thursday, May 14.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, the national carrier confirmed the return of operations on the route after the temporary suspension of flights.

"We wish to inform our customers that flights to and from Dubai will resume on 14th May 2026," the statement read.

The airline said it will initially operate daily flights between Nairobi and Dubai, with plans to increase frequencies gradually depending on demand.

"We will operate daily frequencies between Nairobi and Dubai, with additional frequencies to be introduced progressively in line with demand and operational requirements," the statement added.

Kenya Airways also assured passengers that safety remains a key consideration as services resume.

"The safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority, and we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure safe and seamless operations," the statement concluded.

File image of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)

Elsewhere, this comes two weeks after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced the gradual reopening of the country’s airspace to foreign airlines.

In a notice on Monday, April 20, the aviation regulator confirmed that the resumption will take place in stages, with operations centered at Hamad International Airport.

"Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines in the State of Qatar via Hamad International Airport," the statement read.

QCAA explained that the move is not abrupt but carefully calibrated, based on a broad assessment involving multiple stakeholders.

"QCAA stated that this decision follows a comprehensive assessment of the situation, conducted in coordination with all relevant national entities, to ensure the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency," the statement added.

QCAA reassured airlines and passengers that strict global aviation standards will be upheld, with safety and security remaining a top priority.

"It affirmed that all flights and related operations will be carried out in accordance with the highest internationally recognized safety and security standards, with all necessary measures and precautions in place to safeguard passengers and aviation personnel," the statement further read.