Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a further increase in fuel prices in its latest review.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a further increase in fuel prices in its latest review.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, the authority said the maximum allowed pump price for Super Petrol increased by Ksh16.65 per litre, while Diesel recorded a significant jump of Ksh46.29 per litre.

The price of Kerosene, however, remained unchanged.

EPRA explained the revised prices will take effect from May 15, 2026, and remain in force for 30 days.

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th May 2026 to 14th June 2026," the statement read.

As a result, the authority announced the new retail prices in Nairobi, which will take effect at midnight.

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Kshs.214.25, Kshs.242.92 and Kshs.152.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days," the statement added.

The regulator noted that the prices include all applicable taxes and levies under the current tax framework.

"The prices are inclusive of the VAT, in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No.70 dated 15th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the statement further read.

File image of Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch

EPRA attributed the increase in local pump prices to the rise in the average landed cost of imported fuel products between March and April 2026.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 10.00% from USS$23.27 per cubic metre in March 2026 to US$906.23 per cubic metre in April 2026; Diesel increased by 20.32% from US$1073.82 per cubic metre to US$1291.98 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 1.39% from US$1311.93 per cubic metre to US$1332.73 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after EPRA addressed reports of an artificial shortage of petroleum products across the country despite confirmation that national fuel stocks remained sufficient.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, EPRA indicated that its investigations have uncovered practices by certain Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that are contributing to the perceived shortage.

The authority explained that early findings suggest that some companies are withholding supply in anticipation of price changes.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are deliberately holding back sales to non-franchised petroleum retailers, otherwise known as independents, in anticipation of a price increase. This practice is tantamount to hoarding and is an offence under Section 99(1)(k) of the Petroleum Act No. 2 of 2019 (Cap 308)," the statement read.

EPRA revealed that some OMCs are also violating pricing regulations at the wholesale level.

"Further, EPRA has found out that a number of OMCs are charging ex-depot or wholesale prices higher than the recommended caps, which is also an offence under Section 99 (1)(n) of the Petroleum Act," the statement added.

The regulator issued a warning to companies engaging in such practices, outlining the legal consequences of hoarding fuel supplies.

"Accordingly, OMCs are hereby warned that companies found hoarding petroleum products shall have committed an offence under Section 99(1)(k) of the Petroleum Act and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than Ksh1 million, or a term of imprisonment of not less than one year, or to both such fine and imprisonment," the statement further read.