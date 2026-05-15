Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the arrest of former Mathioya MP Francis Njakwe Githiari over an alleged Ksh6.4 million land fraud scheme.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the arrest of former Mathioya MP Francis Njakwe Githiari over an alleged Ksh6.4 million land fraud scheme.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, the DCI said the suspect was arrested following investigations conducted by detectives attached to the Land Fraud Investigation Unit.

"Detectives from the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) have apprehended Francis Njakwe Githiari, a former Member of Parliament representing Mathioya, for allegedly defrauding an unsuspecting couple of Ksh6.4 million in a land fraud scheme," the statement read.

According to the agency, investigators said the complainants had entered into an agreement with Githiari for the purchase of land, with plans to construct a double-storey residential house on the property.

"The couple entered into an agreement with Githiari for the purchase of a parcel of land in Ngong, which was to be developed into a double-storey house," the statement added.

The DCI stated that Githiari reportedly introduced himself as both the seller of the land and the contractor tasked with overseeing the construction project.

Under the agreement, the couple was expected to make instalment payments towards the combined cost of the land purchase and construction works.

"The total cost for the land and construction was set at Ksh40 million, payable in instalments. The couple promptly deposited Ksh6.4 million into Githiari's account as part of the payment," the statement continued.

File image of former Mathioya MP Francis Njakwe Githiari

However, the arrangement reportedly took a troubling turn after the couple began hearing claims that the ownership of the land was being disputed by other individuals.

The DCI said the revelation raised concerns for the buyers, leading them to stop making additional payments as questions surrounding the ownership of the property intensified.

"However, during routine visits to the construction site, the couple overheard disturbing news: claims of ownership issues regarding the land had emerged, with other parties reportedly filing a case to assert their ownership. This revelation raised serious red flags, prompting the couple to halt any further payments," the statement further read.

An investigation was subsequently launched by detectives, who reportedly gathered evidence indicating that the money had been fraudulently obtained.

The case file was later forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved recommendations to charge the former MP with obtaining money by false pretences.

The DCI confirmed that Githiari was arrested at his Karen residence and is expected to be presented before court on Friday, May 15.

"Today, justice took its course as Githiari was arrested at his residence in Karen. He is currently undergoing processing and is expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts tomorrow, May 15, 2026,' the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after former Lands Commissioner and Baringo Central MP Sammy Mwaita was arrested in connection with a land fraud case involving two prime plots in Nairobi West.

In a statement on Sunday, August 3, 2025, the DCI confirmed the arrest, stating that the former legislator was apprehended in Kilimani and is now facing a string of serious charges.

"Detectives have today arrested Hon. Sammy Silas Komen Mwaita at Kilimani for the offences of Conspiracy to commit a felony, Making a document without authority, Abuse of office and giving false information to a person employed in the public service," the DCI announced.

The DCI noted that the arrest comes after further directions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which is pursuing a case linked to two contested plots reportedly worth millions.

"His arrest follows further directions by ODPP in a case involving two plots located at Nairobi West along Mai Mahiu road, both valued at millions of Kenya shillings," the DCI added.