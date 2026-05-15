Editor's Review Nominee for High Commissioner to Canada, Humphrey Wattanga, has addressed claims that he was fired from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Nominee for High Commissioner to Canada, Humphrey Wattanga, has dismissed claims that he was fired from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Appearing before the National Assembly's Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, May 14, Wattanga was asked to explain the circumstances surrounding his exit from the tax agency.

"There have been claims that you were dismissed from KRA. Since your term had not ended, can you clarify the circumstances of your exit?" Gilgil MP Martha Wangari asked.

In response, Wattanga denied the allegations and explained that his contract still runs until August 2026, but contains provisions allowing an office holder to proceed on terminal leave if the contract is not being renewed.

"My contract runs until August this year. There is a provision allowing an incumbent to proceed on terminal leave if the contract will not be renewed. I am currently on leave and have already been paid for that period," he explained.

The committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, also questioned Wattanga over his decision to seek the postponement of his vetting exercise.

The former KRA Commissioner General had initially been scheduled to appear before the committee on April 27, but later wrote to Parliament requesting more time, citing the need to complete the transition process at the tax authority.

"You wrote to Parliament asking for the vetting to be postponed. We have never had a nominee appointed by the President request Parliament to delay an approval hearing. What informed that decision?" Kamukunji MP Yusuf Abdi asked.

File image of KRA offices

Wangari also questioned whether the request indicated reluctance to take up the diplomatic role.

"I felt like you either had cold feet or were not interested in the position. That sends the wrong message, especially considering Canada is one of Kenya’s oldest bilateral partners," she said.

Defending his decision, Wattanga said the short period between leaving KRA and the scheduled hearing made it difficult to complete a proper handover.

"The period between my exit from KRA and the scheduled vetting was a period of 10 days, which was very short. The Commissioner General’s office carries extensive responsibilities, and I believe a structured and seamless handover was necessary before shifting focus to the approval process," he stated.

KRA announced a leadership transition following Wattanga's exit.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, the KRA Board confirmed that Wattanga’s tenure had come to an end after a decision not to renew his contract.

"The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board informs the public that it will not be renewing Humphrey Wattanga's Contract of Service as Commissioner General," the statement read.

The board explained that the outgoing Commissioner General would immediately step aside from his duties in line with contractual provisions.

"Consequently, and in accordance with his Contract of Service, he is proceeding on terminal leave effective immediately," the statement added.

KRA also took the opportunity to acknowledge Wattanga’s contribution during his time in office, highlighting his role in advancing the institution’s mandate.

"The Board takes this opportunity to commend the outgoing Commissioner General for his dedicated service and leadership to the Authority and the country. During his tenure, he played a key role in advancing the Authority's mandate," the statement further read.

The board announced the interim appointment of Lilian Nyawanda as the process to recruit a substantive Commissioner General begins.

"In the interim, the Board has appointed Dr. Lilian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General, in line with the relevant statutory and policy provisions, pending the recruitment of a substantive Commissioner General through a competitive process," the statement concluded.