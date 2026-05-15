May 15, 2026 at 11:35 AM

Editor's Review The Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party has announced it will not dissolve and merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party has announced it will not dissolve and merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the decision was reached during the party’s National Governing Council meeting.

Mutua noted that the party believes in Article 38 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to form, belong to, and participate in political parties and democratic processes.

“While the party is aware that some political parties within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have chosen to dissolve and merge into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Maendeleo Chap Chap has made a deliberate and democratic decision to remain a fully independent political party within the Coalition,” read the statement in part.

Fle image of Labour CS Alfred Mutua.

At the same time, the Labour CS said the party supports President William Ruto’s development agenda and will back his re-election in the 2027 General Election.

“Maendeleo Chap Chap Party fully supports the development agenda, vision, and leadership of H.E. President Dr. William Ruto, and it shall support his re-election for a deserved second term in office,” said Mutua.

Further, Mutua said the party plans to field candidates for all elective positions across the country, including Governors, Senators, MPs, Women Representatives, and MCAs.

CS Mutua urged interested aspirants wishing to run for elective seats under the party to start preparing themselves.

“The Party invites all interested and visionary leaders who wish to vie under a democratic and development-focused political party to begin preparing themselves to contest on a Maendeleo Chap Chap Party ticket,” Mutua added.

This comes a month after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya also rejected plans to dissolve and merge with UDA.

In a statement, Ford Kenya Secretary General John Chikati accused a section of UDA leaders of pushing for the dissolution of Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties.

“Ford Kenya cannot and will not be dissolved. It can only be enhanced and protected for future generations,” Chikati said.

"The FORD Kenya Party has noted with deep concern the consistent and sustained threats issued by senior leaders within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), most recently articulated by Hon. Samson Cherargei," the statement read.

Chikati went on to criticize the push for a single dominant party, warning that such demands are both undemocratic and dismissive of Kenya’s multiparty system.

"These utterances, demanding that affiliate parties within the Kenya Kwanza administration should fold up and join UDA ahead of the 2027 General Elections, are not only outrageous but a direct affront to the democratic fabric of our nation," the statement added.