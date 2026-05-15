Editor's Review The Ministry of Gender and Heritage has launched a 90-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) targeting the growing cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Central Region.

The Ministry of Gender and Heritage has launched a 90-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) targeting the growing cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Central Region.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, Gender and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Hannah Wendot said the government had already directed the immediate implementation of the programme in the region.

"I have directed that a 90-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) be immediately undertaken to intensify interventions against the rising cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Central Region," the statement read.

Wendot noted that the government is seeking to eliminate SGBV cases in the region within the next 11 months through sustained collaboration between agencies and communities.

She explained that the initiative will focus on prevention, enforcement, protection, and strengthening community response mechanisms.

"I further directed that all relevant Government agencies work towards declaring the Central Region SGBV-free within the next 11 months through sustained prevention, enforcement, protection and community response measures," the statement added.

As part of the plan, the ministry has also established a multi-agency coordination framework that will operate from the regional level down to counties and sub-counties.

The team will include security agencies, Children Services officers, local administrators, and other stakeholders tasked with responding to SGBV and child protection cases.

"Established a multi-agency team at the regional level, to be cascaded to county and sub-county levels, bringing together security agencies, Children Services, local administration and relevant stakeholders to strengthen coordination and response against SGBV and crimes against children," the statement further read.

File image of Hannah Wendot

This comes months after a report showed that Kenya recorded more than 1,600 femicide cases in the last three years, with Nairobi and Meru counties emerging among the worst-affected regions.

The revelations were contained in the Report of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Including Femicide, presented to President William Ruto after sustained public pressure over the growing number of women killed in violent circumstances.

"Over the 2022–24 period, a total of 1,639 cases involving the killing of women were recorded between 2022 and 2024. This represents a 10% rise in reported femicide between 2022 and 2024," the report read.

An analysis of police data shows that Nairobi, Meru and Nakuru counties consistently recorded the highest number of cases during the period under review.

"The high number of femicide cases reported in Nairobi, Meru, and Nakuru counties in 2023 and 2024 can be attributed to socio-cultural dynamics and varying levels of institutional capacity," the report added.

The report cautioned that counties reporting zero cases may not necessarily be safer, warning that gaps in reporting and documentation remain widespread.

It further establishes that most femicide cases occur within domestic or familiar settings, with perpetrators often known to their victims.

"The data shows that in 77% of cases, killings were committed by a person known by the victim," the report indicated.

In addition, women aged between 30 and 44 years were found to be the most affected group, a pattern linked largely to intimate partner violence and marital conflict.

However, the taskforce raised alarm over the increasing vulnerability of younger victims.

"Cases among adolescent girls aged 15-17 had a 4% increase, highlighting growing risks for teenage girls," the report further read.

Citing the rising death toll and systemic failures across law enforcement, prosecution and survivor protection, the taskforce urged the President to take decisive national action.

Among its key recommendations is an official declaration elevating the issue to emergency status.

"His Excellency the President [should] declare Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including Femicide as a national crisis to be given high-level attention and priority, emergency resources allocation and public attention," the report recommended.

The taskforce further called for the creation of a stand-alone femicide offence, the establishment of a national femicide database, stricter court timelines for GBV cases and penalties for those who interfere with investigations.

"The normalisation of gender-based violence, including femicide, is a direct threat to constitutional rights, community cohesion, and national development," the taskforce warned.