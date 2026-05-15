Editor's Review Keter won the elections on a UDA ticket after beating DCP candidate Vincent Rotich.

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament-elect David Keter, popularly known as 'Dollarline', stated that among his top priorities once he assumes office is to build roads.

Speaking on Friday, May 15, Keter noted that he had 'inherited' a poor road network and promised to resolve the matter.

He made the promise when members of the press questioned him about his plan for the people of Emurua Dikirr.

"To be very sincere, Emurua Dikirr, as you have seen, because I know you have moved around the constituency, I have inherited a very poor road network, which is a very big challenge," Keter stated.

The MP-elect added that he would also work on improving the lives of his constituents, the majority of whom live below the poverty line.

A file photo of Emurua Dikirr MP-elect David Keter



"The poverty level in Emurua Dikirr is very high. I have a very big challenge in trying to improve the lives of youth and women in Emurua Dikirr,' he added.

Keter revealed his plan to bring the people of his constituency together and vowed to work for all, including those who did not vote for him.

He claimed that the locals had been divided along political lines since 2013, and said that he was confident that he would bring them together.

Dollarline was elected MP under a UDA ticket in the by-elections conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on May 14.

He garnered 18,266 votes and beat the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate, Vincent Rotich, who received 10,760 votes.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former MP, the late Johana Ng'eno, who died in a helicopter crash on February 28, 2026.

UDA congratulated Keter for his victory in the polls. The ruling party also emerged victorious in the Endo Ward County Assembly after Festus Kiprop won the by-elections.

Daniel Lolnfonjine also won the Porro Ward by-elections on a UDA ticket after receiving 2,328 votes. The ruling party had a clean sweep in the May 14 by-elections.