Editor's Review The National Employment Authority (NEA) has warned Kenyans against engaging with an unregistered recruitment agency identified as M-Ajira.

The National Employment Authority (NEA) has warned Kenyans against engaging with an unregistered recruitment agency identified as M-Ajira.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, the authority cautioned jobseekers and the public to remain vigilant when seeking employment opportunities abroad through private agencies.

"The National Employment Authority wishes to caution jobseekers and members of the public against engaging with a private recruitment agency operating under the name M-Ajira," the statement read.

NEA stated that the agency had not been registered as required under the Labour Institutions Act, therefore failing to meet the legal requirements regulating recruitment and placement services for migrant workers.

"The agency is not registered by the National Employment Authority (NEA) as required under the Labour Institutions Act, 2007 and has therefore not complied with the legal framework governing recruitment and placement of jobseekers in employment abroad," the statement added.

The authority urged Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to confirm the registration status of agencies before engaging them to avoid falling victim to fraud or illegal recruitment schemes.

"Job seekers and prospective migrant workers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of the registration status of any recruitment agency they wish to engage with," the statement concluded.

File image of NEA Director General Edith Okoki

This comes days after the Ministry of Labour announced an overseas jobs recruitment drive under the Kazi Majuu programme, targeting more than 4,000 residents in Mombasa.

In an update Tuesday, May 5, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the drive will run for three days from Wednesday, May 6 to Friday, May 8.

The mass recruitment will take place at National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Mombasa from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

According to the announcement, thousands of vacancies are available across multiple sectors, including healthcare, domestic services, transport, construction, and hospitality, with job placements in countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Bahrain.

In the health and care services category, 200 nursing positions are available free of charge, alongside 100 caregiver roles where fees will vary.

The domestic and support services category offers the largest number of openings, including over 2,300 housemaid positions and 500 housekeeper roles, all of which are free from recruitment or agency fees.

The transport and technical sector also features prominently, with opportunities for motorcycle riders, drivers, electricians, plumbers, steel fixers, and construction helpers.

While some roles, such as motorcycle riders, attract a fee of Ksh15,000, others, including drivers and technical jobs, require payments of up to Ksh160,000, in line with regulated costs.

Meanwhile, the hospitality and service industry offers a smaller number of specialized roles, including positions for waiters, baristas, chefs, juice makers, and security guards, with varying charges depending on the job.

The government emphasized that positions marked as 'free' do not attract recruitment or agency fees, while all other charges are regulated and must be paid strictly through official channels.

It also cautioned job seekers against making payments outside the designated process.

Several government agencies, including the National Employment Authority (NEA) and NITA, will be present at the venue to provide guidance and support to applicants throughout the recruitment exercise.

Applicants have been advised to carry their original identification documents, curriculum vitae, and relevant academic and professional certificates.

Authorities further stressed that all applications must be made exclusively through the official recruitment exercise.