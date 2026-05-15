Editor's Review The Ministry of Lands has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise on the online land management portal, Ardhisasa.

The Ministry of Lands has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise on the online land management portal, Ardhisasa.

In a notice on Friday, May 15, the ministry said users may experience disruptions on the portal between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

"The Ardhisasa system will be undergoing a scheduled maintenance and may experience disruptions from Saturday, 16th May 2026 at 1800 hours to Sunday, 17th May 2026 at 0800 hours," the notice read.

The ministry explained that the maintenance is aimed at improving the efficiency of the platform and ensuring better service delivery to users accessing land-related services online.

"This is necessary to enhance the stability and reliability of our services. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to improve your experience," the notice added.

File image of Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir

This comes weeks after the ministry announced a temporary disruption affecting access to the Ardhi Sasa platform.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the ministry indicated that users may experience difficulties accessing services through the portal.

"We are currently experiencing a system downtime, which may result in limited access to the Ardhi Sasa platform," the notice read.

The ministry apologized for the inconvenience, and reassured the public that efforts are underway to restore normal operations.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the notice added.

Prior to that, Huduma Kenya had announced intermittent service disruptions affecting several of its centres across the country.

In a notice on Monday, April 20, the agency said the interruptions had affected its contact and tele-counselling operations as well as services at some physical centres.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to inform our esteemed customers that services at our Huduma Contact and Tele- Counselling Centre, Huduma Centre GPO and several other Huduma Centres are experiencing intermittent service disruption," the notice read.

Huduma Kenya said efforts were underway to resolve the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

"We are working diligently to restore services as quickly as possible to ensure you continue receiving efficient and reliable service. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the notice added.