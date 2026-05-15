Editor's Review Murkomen held a joint meeting with IEBC Commissioners and top security officials in his office.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held a consultative meeting with the Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





In a statement issued on Friday, May 15, Murkomen explained that the meeting between his Ministry and IEBC was on election preparedness ahead of the 2027 polls.





He assured the Commission of the Ministry of Interior's commitment to continuous collaboration and consultation to ensure that the 2027 General Election is credible and peaceful.





"The engagement focused on strengthening collaboration, particularly in the area of issuance of national identification cards, election security preparedness and conflict management and peacebuilding, "IEBC wrote.





On his part, IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon thanked the Ministry for its support during the recently concluded Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration drive, as well as the May 14 by-elections, which were conducted peacefully.





A file photo of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, IEBC Commissioners, PS Raymond Omollo and IG Douglas Kanja







“Today’s engagement is both timely and necessary. Elections are not the responsibility of a single institution. Successful elections require strong coordination, continuous consultation, and mutual support among institutions charged with safeguarding democracy, peace, security, and the rule of law,” Ethekon remarked.





On his part, the CS promised to expedite the release of national ID cards and ensure security in the country.





"We will also fast-track registration and issuance of ID cards before the next mass voter registration exercise, strengthen conflict management and peace building initiatives and intensify crackdown on criminal gangs," he stated.





Murkomen revealed that during the meeting, the National Election Security Plan (NESP 2027) has been developed and is ready for adoption.





The CS and IEBC chair both agreed that the inter-agency coordinating mechanism was essential in delivering credible elections.





This is because the Ministry is charged with the registration and issuance of identification documents that facilitate voter registration, maintaining law and order during campaigns and voting, supporting elections logistics, and voter registration.





Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Deputy IG Eliud Lagat, DIG Gilbert Masengeli and DCI Boss Amin Mogamed were also present for the meeting.





Ethekon was joined by IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Abdallah, Acting CEO and Commission Secretary Julius Subkuli, other commissioners and senior staff.



