May 18, 2026 at 11:52 AM

Editor's Review President William Ruto’s supporter, Rachel Wandeto, who was allegedly attacked by unknown individuals and doused with acid, has passed away.

President William Ruto’s supporter, Rachel Wandeto, who was allegedly attacked by unknown individuals and doused with acid, has passed away.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi, confirmed Wandeto’s death.

Itumbi alleged that the gospel artist was attacked for her support for President Ruto.

“Rachel Wandeto Muthoni did not deserve the hate, the pressure, and the hostility that surrounded her simply because she publicly supported President William Ruto.

“Today we mourn not just an artist, but a daughter, a friend, a believer, and a human being whose only ‘crime’ was expressing her political choice openly,” said Itumbi.

File image of CS Kipchumba Murkomen visiting Rachel Wandeto in hospital.

Itumbi condemned the alleged attack on Wandeto, saying Kenya should not be a place where artists are targeted because of their political opinions.

“Kenya must never become a place where artists are punished, isolated, or targeted because they think differently politically,” he said.

Further, Itumbi extended his condolences to the family of Wandeto and wished them comfort during the difficult period.

“May Rachel Wandeto rest in peace. May her family find comfort. And may we all learn to disagree without hatred” Itumbi added.

Wandeto was allegedly attacked and doused with acid and set ablaze by unknown assailants in Nairobi’s Kasarani area.

According to the police, the incident happened in Mwiki, where the victim encountered her attackers, who were reportedly unhappy with her political stance.

Wandeto was then rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for medical attention.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday visited Wandeto at KNH to check up on her.

Murkomen condemned the attack on Wandeto, describing it as unacceptable and contrary to the country’s democratic values.

He said investigative agencies had already launched efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Interior CS also conveyed the government’s commitment to supporting Wandeto’s treatment and recovery, saying the administration led by President William Ruto would stand with her during the difficult period.

"We wish Rachel a quick recovery and grace to her family as they come to terms with this dreadful act. The Government, led by President William Ruto, will assist the family to ensure Rachel gets the best possible treatment," he added.