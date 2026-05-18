Editor's Review Offices belonging to UDA party in Wote, Makueni County, were torched by angry protesters during demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel in the country.

Offices belonging to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in Wote, Makueni County, were torched by angry protesters during demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel in the country.

The protests turned chaotic after demonstrators stormed the offices and set sections of the premises on fire.

Videos and images circulating online showed flames consuming parts of the offices while residents watched from a distance.

The demonstrations come amid growing frustration across the country over the sharp rise in fuel prices, which has triggered concerns over increased transport costs and the cost of living.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, the Kenya Red Cross said the nationwide strike has affected movement in nine counties.

The counties affected by the matatu strike include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Kisumu, Embu, Murang’a, and Makueni.

The organization noted that major disruptions have been reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the disruptions have largely affected public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement.

"Major disruption reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road, with impacts on public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement. Kenya Red Cross is monitoring the situation as it evolves," the statement read.

File image of stranded Kenyans

Meanwhile, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has blamed the government for the strike.

In a statement, Kalonzo said the strike was a direct consequence of the fuel price hike by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

"The Transport Sector Alliance did not act without cause, and their strike is a legitimate response to illegitimate policy.

“When a regime's decisions make it economically impossible for transport operators to serve the public, the paralysis that follows must be laid squarely at the feet of those who govern at the door of William Samoei Ruto," read the statement.

Kalonzo warned that the fuel price hikes are likely to disrupt supply chains and result in an increase in food prices in the country.

He called on President William Ruto to direct his administration to open a genuine dialogue with the transport sector alliance to resolve the crisis.

"Their grievances are real, their members are suffering, and stonewalling them is not governance; it is negligence. The United Alternative Government stands ready to facilitate this process today," the statement added.

Kalonzo also demanded that the Ruto’s administration presents a framework for stabilising fuel prices.

"The Ruto regime must present a credible and transparent framework for stabilising fuel prices that protects ordinary Kenyans, not an ad hoc regulatory instrument wielded against the public interest," the statement further read.

Further, Kalonzo asked Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to immediately reverse the fuel price increase and resign from office.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, must take the most consequential act of his tenure and one that history and the people of Kenya will remember: immediately reverse the fuel price hike and resign. If he possesses the courage to act for the people rather than for Ruto, let him do so now," the statement concluded.