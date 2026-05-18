Editor's Review The Australian High Commission in Kenya has issued a travel and safety advisory to its citizens in the country amid ongoing protests and concerns over heavy rainfall and flooding.

The Australian High Commission in Kenya has issued a travel and safety advisory to its citizens in the country amid ongoing protests and concerns over heavy rainfall and flooding.

In an advisory on Monday, May 18, the mission warned Australians to limit movement and remain alert due to demonstrations that have disrupted transport in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya.

The mission cautioned Australians against moving around crowded places, saying transport-related protests were already affecting mobility.

"There are ongoing transport related protests in Nairobi and other areas. Limit travel to essential movement only. Avoid crowds, monitor local media for the latest updates, and follow advice from local authorities," the advisory read.

The advisory also highlighted the risks posed by the ongoing rainy season, warning that heavy rains could trigger severe flooding and major disruptions.

"Heavy rainfall during the rainy season can cause severe floods, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to telecommunications, power, water and transport," the advisory added.

File image of protests in Kawangware

Kenya has in recent weeks experienced heavy downpours in several counties, with some areas reporting flooding and damaged infrastructure.

Kenya Meteorological Department forecasted enhanced rainfall in several parts of the country, particularly over the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, as well as strong winds in some regions.

In a weather outlook shared on Sunday, May 17, Kenya Met said showers and thunderstorms are expected in various regions on Sunday night, Monday morning, and in the afternoon, with some areas likely to experience increased rainfall intensity.

According to the forecast, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley will experience showers and thunderstorms over a few places tonight.

The regions are also expected to have mainly sunny intervals with rains over a few areas in the morning before afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop.

For the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Kenya Met predicted showers over a few places tonight.

The area is expected to experience mainly sunny intervals with some morning rains, followed by afternoon showers in isolated places.

In the Northwestern region, showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and later in the afternoon, while sunny intervals are likely in the morning.

Kenya Met also warned of strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5m/s) over parts of Turkana County.

The Northeastern region is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions tonight, with sunny intervals prevailing throughout the day tomorrow.

However, strong southerly to southeasterly winds of above 25 knots are forecast over parts of Marsabit County, Garissa County, Mandera County, Wajir County, and Isiolo County.

For the Southeastern Lowlands, Kenya Met forecast partly cloudy conditions tonight and mainly sunny intervals tomorrow morning with light rains expected over a few places.

Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon. Strong southerly winds of above 25 knots are also likely over parts of Makueni County and Kitui County.

In the Coastal region, showers are expected over a few places tonight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

The department also warned of strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots across the coastal areas.