Editor's Review Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has blamed the government for the matatu strike that left thousands of Kenyans stranded across the country.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has blamed the government for the matatu strike that left thousands of Kenyans stranded across the country.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, Kalonzo said the strike was a direct consequence of the fuel price hike by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

“The Transport Sector Alliance did not act without cause, and their strike is a legitimate response to illegitimate policy.

“When a regime's decisions make it economically impossible for transport operators to serve the public, the paralysis that follows must be laid squarely at the feet of those who govern at the door of William Samoei Ruto,” read the statement.

The former vice president warned that the fuel price hikes are likely to disrupt supply chains and result in an increase in food prices in the country.

Photo collage of the Matatu strike in Ongata Rongai, Thika Road, and Kitengela.

Kalonzo called on President William Ruto to direct his administration to open a genuine dialogue with the transport sector alliance to resolve the crisis.

“Their grievances are real, their members are suffering, and stonewalling them is not governance; it is negligence. The United Alternative Government stands ready to facilitate this process today,” he stated.

He also demanded that the Ruto’s administration presents a framework for stabilising fuel prices.

“The Ruto regime must present a credible and transparent framework for stabilising fuel prices that protects ordinary Kenyans, not an ad hoc regulatory instrument wielded against the public interest,” Kalonzo stated.

Further, the Wiper party leader asked Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to immediately reverse the fuel price increase and resign from office.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, must take the most consequential act of his tenure and one that history and the people of Kenya will remember: immediately reverse the fuel price hike and resign. If he possesses the courage to act for the people rather than for Ruto, let him do so now,” Kalonzo added.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded at bus stops on Monday morning as the matatu operators stayed off the roads.

The matatu strike forced several Kenyans to walk to work, with others opting to use boda bodas to get to their destinations.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the matatu strike affected movement in nine counties.

The counties affected by the matatu strike include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Kisumu, Embu, Murang’a, and Makueni.

The organisation noted that major disruptions have been reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road.