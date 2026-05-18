Editor's Review Pauline Njoroge has responded to businessman Jimi Wanjigi over claims surrounding the cancellation of the Greenfield Terminal project at JKIA.

Pauline Njoroge has responded to businessman Jimi Wanjigi over claims surrounding the cancellation of the Greenfield Terminal project at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In an interview on Sunday, May 17, Wanjigi accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of cancelling the multi-billion-shilling airport expansion project due to political differences after he allegedly shifted support to opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Wanjigi defended his involvement in the project and denied benefiting from government contracts under the administrations of either Uhuru or President William Ruto.

"I was part of Green Field at JKIA, which was a project given to me by the Kibaki regime, not by the Uhuru regime. I never got any project or did anything under the Uhuru or Ruto regime," he said.

Wanjigi claimed that the cancellation of the project came after Uhuru allegedly became unhappy with his political allegiance.

"In 2016, my good friend Uhuru decided to cancel it because he said I was supporting Raila Odinga. You just can't cancel a project; there is a cost of cancellation.

"That ended up being a huge cost to Kenyans, that cancellation not only cost in terms of paying for that cancellation cash-wise, but we are also left behind by other destinations," he added.

File image of Jimi Wanjigi

Wanjigi also blamed Uhuru for the stalled project, arguing that taxpayers suffered losses despite little work being completed.

"It is not my fault that we did not do it; blame Uhuru Kenyatta. He ordered the cancellation, and he cancelled it for one reason: Jimi was not supporting him politically anymore. The contractor was heavily paid, and nothing was done; the contractor just dug a hole," he further said.

However, Njoroge dismissed Wanjigi’s claims, insisting the project was not terminated because of politics but due to alleged financial demands linked to the tender.

According to Njoroge, Raila Odinga had personally explained the details of the matter to her, contradicting Wanjigi’s version of events.

"I remember Baba once narrating to me the facts about the Green Field Terminal issue. No Jimmy. Uhuru did not cancel the tender because you were not supporting him politically. It was because of the enormous cut you were demanding from the project, a figure that would have significantly eaten into the actual project funds," she said.

Njoroge accused the businessman of misrepresenting himself publicly and suggested he should openly declare his political position.

"The issue was not politics, but excessive greed. The guy is not who he portrays himself to be. He should just say he is 'tutam' without beating around the bush. Nobody will beat him up for it," she added.