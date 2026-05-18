Editor's Review I don't understand how you can do this to a country that was on a growth trajectory - Matiang'i

Jubilee Party Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i, on Monday, March 18, opined that Kenyans were generous in affording President William Ruto's government an entire term in office.

He argued that Kenyans were very patient with Ruto's government despite its poor performance since it took office in 2022.

Matiang'i claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government had led the country from a promising position into the worst state that it had ever been.

"We are saying Wantam, and even one term is generous for people who have performed so disastrously like this. I don't understand how you can do this to a country that was on a growth trajectory," he said.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary claimed that the economy had become much worse than it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill.

A file photo of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i



He argued that the current regime did not care about the common Kenyan, and asked Ruto to borrow a leaf from his predecessor, Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"During the pandemic under Uhuru's government, we had economic growth despite all the problems. We managed the country in such a way that life was bearable and manageable because he made sure that whatever decision we took, we had to consider the ordinary Kenyan," Matiang'i stated.

He bashed President William Ruto for making the lives of green grocers and bodaboda riders difficult, despite being elected on the hustler narrative.

Matiang'i insisted that he just wants the country to be stable and peaceful. He maintained that while he did not have any personal issues with any individual, the people in government had failed to run the country.

He called Kenyans to brace for the worst with the current regime, citing tough economic times and heightened insecurity across the country.

Matiang'i condemned the government over the high fuel prices in the country, stating that it made the lives of many Kenyans unbearable.

Earlier, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka criticised the government for being insensitive to the plight of Kenyans by increasing fuel prices by between Ksh16 and Ksh46 per litre.

He demanded the resignation of the Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi and a genuine dialogue between the government and the transport sector alliance to resolve the crisis.