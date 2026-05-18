Editor's Review KNEC has warned the public against a fake training advert claiming to promote a Senior School Assessment workshop for deputy principals, heads of departments (HODs), and directors of studies (DOS).

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has warned the public against a fake training advert claiming to promote a Senior School Assessment workshop for deputy principals, heads of departments (HODs), and directors of studies (DOS).

In a notice on Monday, May 18, KNEC distanced itself from the poster, which advertises a workshop allegedly set to take place at Kenyatta University Main Campus and requests participants to pay Ksh3,000.

The examination council clarified that it is neither organising nor participating in the advertised training.

"We wish to caution the public that KNEC is not the organiser, neither is it involved in the training being advertised in this poster," the council stated.

KNEC further stressed that it does not collect money from stakeholders for assessment training, warning members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters using its name and logo.

"As an organisation, KNEC is not in the business of collecting money from stakeholders for training on assessment," the notice added.

The fake poster claims the workshop would focus on senior school assessment and curriculum implementation.

It also includes payment details and contact information that the council has disowned.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere

Elsewhere, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has warned members of the public against a fake vehicle auction notice circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement, the tax agency clarified that the auction list being shared online is fraudulent and did not originate from the authority.

The fake notice, branded with the KRA logo, claims to advertise various vehicles including Toyota, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Cruiser models at discounted prices.

The viral poster also includes alleged prices and quantities of vehicles supposedly available for auction.

KRA urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scammers using the authority’s name to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

"We’ve noted a fraudulent auction notice circulating on social media and messaging apps. This is not from us," the authority said.

KRA advised the public to verify all official communication through KRA’s website and verified communication channels before making any payments or sharing personal information.

KRA also called on Kenyans to report suspicious messages, links, or auction notices immediately to help curb online fraud and impersonation schemes.