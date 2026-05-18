Editor's Review Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has defended the police response to the ongoing matatu strike in the city.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has defended the police response to the ongoing matatu strike in the city.

Speaking on Monday, May 18, Mohamud dismissed claims that the matatu operators were lawfully demonstrating over grievances, describing the protests as unlawful riots aimed at causing chaos and looting.

"Although matatus allegedly said they were pursuing grievances, they are not pursuing their grievances through any lawful action. It was not a protest; it was a riot, and with the intention to loot," he said.

Mohamud warned that security officers would take firm action against anyone involved in unlawful assemblies or acts of violence during the demonstrations.

"Police will use any necessary means to make sure that there is order, and we will use any necessary force as provided in the law to deal with any unlawful assembly and restore order," he added.

File image of a vehicle torched by protesters in Githurai

Elsewhere, earlier Monday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi addressed the anti-fuel-prices demonstrations and the nationwide matatu strike.

He first denied claims that he stated that he assured Kenyans that the fuel prices would not increase before the May-June review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Mbadi claimed that he was misquoted and asked the journalist to produce video evidence of him making the declaration.

"I don't know when I was quoted as having said that. I think maybe that was someone else, unless you can play that clip," he responded.

Mbadi reiterated that the high fuel prices were a global phenomenon and were a result of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war between the United States of America and Iran.

He explained that while only 20 percent of fuel passes through the Strait of Hormuz, African countries were majorly affected because the majority of their fuel is sourced from the region.

Mbadi emphasised that the government was doing its best to cushion Kenyans, and that if it had not intervened, then the fuel prices would be much higher.

"All marketers now have to source fuel elsewhere. Fortunately for us, we had an arrangement in place to ensure a continuous supply, but it will be at a cost. You have seen that they are even going to India to source fuel.

"Before the war broke out, diesel was sold at USD642 per metric tonne; today it is USD1,120. If we did not intervene as a government, the prices would be 76 to 80 percent more," he added.

Meanwhile, Mbadi expressed concern over the crises in the transport sector following the nationwide strike. However, he ruled out the scrapping of some taxes imposed on fuel to lower the pump prices.

"The levies and taxes are supposed to help with the development agenda of our economy. If we, for example, remove the Road Maintenance Levy, are the matatu operators going to be willing to drive in potholes because one must give way to another?" he further said.