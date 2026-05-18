Editor's Review Ruto condemned the attack and offered a message of condolence to the family of the deceased.

On Monday, May 18, President William Ruto offered his condolences to the family of Rachel Wandetto, a supporter who had tattooed an image of him and the words 'Two Term' on her body.

Wandetto died while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital following an alleged acid attack by unknown assailants, allegedly because she supported the President.

Ruto sent a message of comfort to the family and condemned the height of political intolerance that led to her attack.

"May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage to bear the loss of Ms Rachel Wandetto," the President mourned.

The Head of State promised the bereaved family that the perpetrators behind the attack would face the full force of the law for the violence they had meted out on the late Wandetto.

A photo collage of Rachel Wandetto before and after the attack.



"The criminals who attacked this hardworking and promising lady will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation.

"Kenya has no place for political intolerance that suppresses free speech or association. This threatens our democratic stability," Ruto's message read in part.

Earlier, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen termed Wandetto's passing on as deeply disturbing and promised to bring the culprits to book.

"Rachel will get justice. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends for this painful loss. The government stands with you in this time of immense grief," he stated.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo and Human Rights Activist Boniface Mwangi also condemned the attack.

Odhiambo and Mwangi stated that the incident undermined the constitutional promise of dignity and freedom from violence. They further raised concern over the gender-based violence meted out on women and the spike in femicide cases in the country.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the attack happened in Mwiki, as the assailants, who were allegedly unhappy with her political stance, doused her with acid.

Police are conducting investigations into the matter. None of the attackers has been arrested in connection with the incident.