Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power maintenance outages that will affect parts of 10 counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages that will affect parts of 10 counties on Tuesday, May 19.

In a notice on Monday, May 18, the company said the interruptions will affect Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa, and Murang’a counties.

In Nairobi County, power will be interrupted in the Gumba area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The affected areas include Gumba Estate, Mbinda, and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, areas around Mbacho, Musembe, and Mwivona will experience outages from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Affected areas include Mbacho Primary, Musembe Primary & Secondary, Musembe Water Dam, Mulwanda Primary, Mwivona Primary, and adjacent customers.

In Vihiga County, the outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Vihiga Law Court area.

Areas listed include Vihiga Law Court, Womulamu, Bukuga, Madira, Magada, Esiembero, Esibuye, Mwilonje, Ebusyubi, Musitinyi, Emanda, Ebusiloli, Gavalagi, Lusiola, and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, customers in the Le Prestine Hotel and Kirimara areas will be affected between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Kirimara Coffee Factory, Kanuna Water Project, Kanuna Village, Kirichu Mature, Muruguru, Le Prestine Hotel, and adjacent customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kagutu and Kaanwa areas.

The affected locations include Kaguntu, Kaanwa Market, Chuka Vocational Technical, Mwanjate Market, Mbwiro, Kajuki Market, Njaina, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Laikipia County will experience one of the widest outages, running from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Timau, Maritati, and Ibis Farm areas.

The affected locations include Timau Town, Kwa Nganga Market, Maritati Market, Kiambogo Market, Ethi Market, Ngare Ndare Market, Ngusichi Market, Ngusichi Secondary School, River Side Village, Siraji Farm, Batian Flower Farm, Tima Flow Farm, Lol Marik Farm, Timau Lodge, and Loberia Farm.

Kikwetu Flowers Farm, Sand Pro Farm, Big Flower Farm, Part of Ibis Farm, Magutu, Mia Moja, Ngenia, Sirimon, GAW, Kithithina, Kwa Mumero, Chumvi, Olkinyei, Iloprei, Kiwanja Ndege, Doldo Market, Kimanju, Ewaso, Oldonyiro, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kilifi County, outages will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Tezo, Chumani, and Mtondia areas.

Affected locations include parts of Tezo Chumani, Mwango, Mtondia, Tezo, Roka Chumani, parts of Mtondia, Ngerenya kwa Nyale, Magorani, Mtondia Supa Loaf, and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, areas around Diani Shopping Centre and Chandarana will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The listed areas include Carrefour, Swahili Beach, Diani Shopping Centre, Simba Village Apartments, Chandarana, Diani Sea Resort, and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the outage will affect parts of Moi Avenue and Sauti ya Kenya Road between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Customers affected include CFAO Motors, Casablanca Club & Restaurant, Total Energies Moi Avenue, the whole of Sauti ya Kenya Road, the whole of Ngonyo Road, Mombasa Sports Club, the whole of Chief Ali Bin Naam Road, Ganjoni Dispensary, the whole of Kadiri Farah Road, and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Murang’a County, areas around Gatunguru, Kihoya, and Wanjerere will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Gatunguru Tea Factory, Kiru Tea Factory, Mioro Market, Kihoya Market, Wanjerere, Nyagatugu, Kiawambogo, Kirimahiga Coffee Factory, Gacharageini Market, Kiriti Girls, Muthangari, Kagongo, Magomano, Mierereini, Mathioya Water, and adjacent customers.